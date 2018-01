The Patriots opened as 8-point favorites over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship game in Foxboro, Mass., but the line quickly moved to New England minus-9.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) runs in for a game winning touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL divisional football playoff game in Minneapolis, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. The Vikings defeated the Saints 29-24. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The Minnesota Vikings opened as 3-point favorites (minus-120) over the Philadelphia Eagles at the Westgate sports book in the NFC Championship. The total for the Jan. 21 game in Philadelphia is 40.

