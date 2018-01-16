Vikings decision on extra-point brings agony, ecstasy to bettors

When Minnesota kneeled down to complete its stunning 29-24 victory Sunday, hordes of Saints bettors getting 5½ points cheered wildly at Las Vegas sports books while Vikings bettors who laid 5½ still lost their wagers.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum (7) walks off the field following the team's win over New Orleans Saints in an NFL divisional football playoff game in Minneapolis, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. The Vikings defeated the Saints 29-24. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

About 10 minutes after Minnesota Vikings backers lost their minds Sunday when Stefon Diggs caught a game-winning 61-yard touchdown to stun the Saints as time expired, the point-spread result was still in doubt for bettors who wagered on the closing line of 5 or 5½ points.

Vikings bettors, which included Las Vegas KSNV-3 news anchor Dana Wagner, still needed an extra point to win their wager.

For a moment, when no New Orleans players returned to the field following the frenzied finish, it appeared Minnesota would be able to walk in unimpeded for a two-point conversion.

“I was in my living room, screaming ‘Don’t come out for the extra point!,’” said Wagner, who had the Vikings minus-5. “When I saw a motley crew of Saints coming back onto the field, I knew I was out of luck. I told my friend, ‘they’re going to take a knee.’

“Oh well, I was lucky to get a tie.”

Minnesota, which opened as a 3½- or 4-point favorite, rewarded its early backers but most bettors pushed on the game, which also went over the total of 47 on Diggs’ miracle TD.

Bad beat redux

The incredible ending reminded Wagner of his worst beat ever.

It was Nov. 29, 1998 and Drew Bledsoe’s Patriots were hosting Doug Flutie’s Bills. Wagner had Buffalo as a 3½-point underdog on a parlay card. His parlay appeared to be a lock with the Bills ahead 21-17 in the final seconds. Even if New England scored a touchdown and added an extra point, Buffalo would only lose by three and still cover the spread.

“No chance to lose, right? Wrong,” he said. “After some questionable calls by the referees, Drew Bledsoe threw a Hail Mary into the end zone on the final play. Incomplete. Wait. Flag on the play. Interference. On a Hail Mary. The Pats had one untimed down from the 1-yard line. Bledsoe threw a touchdown pass. With the extra point, I still win.

“However, the Bills were so upset about the bad calls, they left the field. The Pats snapped it to kicker Adam Vinatieri, who walked into the end zone for the two-point conversion. Pats win by four. I lose my bet.

“I was literally face-down — yes, on the nasty carpet — inside the sports book. I wasn’t crying. I just felt like it.”

Pro Football Weekly published a story in November about Herman Gaynor, who was homeless in Las Vegas in 1998 when he suffered the same bad beat. The two-point conversion cost him a $10 10-teamer that would’ve paid $8,000.

Bettor hits eight-teamer at 422-1 odds

A William Hill sports book bettor at Riverside Resort in Laughlin won $2,111 on a $5 eight-team parlay on the NFL divisional playoffs. He had the Eagles on the money line (+130) and under 41, the Patriots (-13½) and over 48, the Jaguars on the money line (+300) and over 41, and the Vikings (-4½) and over 46.

It was never in doubt.

