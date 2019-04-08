Virginia still consensus 1-point favorite over Texas Tech

Virginia's Mamadi Diakite, center, reacts with teammates Kyle Guy and Jack Salt (33) after hitting a shot to send the game into overtime in the men's NCAA Tournament college basketball South Regional final game against Purdue, Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver (23) takes a shot during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Michigan State, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Texas Tech guard Kyler Edwards celebrates during the second half against Michigan State in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Texas Tech's Matt Mooney (13) chases a loose ball against Michigan State's Nick Ward (44) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Virginia is holding steady as a consensus 1-point favorite over Texas Tech at Las Vegas sportsbooks in Monday’s NCAA men’s basketball national championship game.

The Cavaliers are 1½-point favorites at MGM Resorts and South Point sportsbooks but the line is 1 everywhere else.

“It’s actually ping-ponged back and forth on the side. It opened at 1, went to 1½ and came back down to 1,” Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “It’s been two-way action, with just a little bit more on the over.”

CG Technology sportsbook took a high five-figure bet on Virginia on the money line (-120) Sunday night and it took a sharp bet on over 53½ points in the first half.

The total opened at 120 at the Westgate on Saturday in what is believed to be the lowest total ever for the national title game. The number has dipped to 117½ at CG Technology and is at 118½ at Station Casinos and Boyd Gaming. It’s 118 everywhere else in the matchup of two of the nation’s top defensive teams.

Each team has gone under in four of its last five games.

“Points are going to be hard to come by. They both play such lockdown defense,” Esposito said. “Virginia’s big three of (Ty) Jerome, (De’Andre) Hunter and (Kyle) Guy has scored more of late than they did earlier in the tournament. But Texas Tech definitely needs (Jarrett) Culver to have a much bigger game if the total is going to get over.”

The ticket count is even at CG Technology and Virginia has a slight edge in money.

Texas Tech leads the ticket count by a 2-1 margin at Caesars Entertainment and has a 25 percent edge in money. The Red Raiders also lead in tickets and money at William Hill.

“There’s been no sharp interest at all,” Caesars risk manager Jeff Davis said.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.