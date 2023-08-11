Walters, ‘Lefty,’ ‘Roxy’ and rest of Sports Gambling Hall of Fame class

The inaugural class of the Sports Gambling Hall of Fame will be inducted Friday at Circa. Here’s a quick glance at the 10 inductees.

Billy Baxter throws chips into the pot during Day 1A of the $10,000 buy-in Main Event at the World Series of Poker from the Rio Convention Center on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. He has won numerous tournament titles in his career as a professional poker player, including seven WSOP bracelets. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Billy Walters speaks to a guest during an event of Hope for Prisoners, “ A Night of Second Chances,” at Resorts World ,Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. Walters received the Champion of Hope Award at the event. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Rosenthal, Frank - Undated Photo Frank Lawrence "Lefty" Rosenthal was a professional sports bettor, former Las Vegas casino executive, and organized crime associate. Martin Scorsese's film Casino is based on his career in Las Vegas.(File Photo/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

From left, Gadoon “Spanky” Kyrollos, Roxy Roxborough, Scott Schettler and Richard Schuetz at last year's Bet Bash at Circa. Roxborough and Schettler are members of the inaugural induction class for the Sports Gambling Hall of Fame. (Gadoon Kyrollos)

The inaugural class of the Sports Gambling Hall of Fame will be inducted Friday at Circa, where it will reside in an enclave in the sportsbook.

Here’s a quick glance at the inductees:

Billy Baxter

Pro sports bettor and poker player known for staking Stu Ungar the $10,000 buy-in for the 1997 World Series of Poker Main Event, which he won for a record-tying third time.

“Billy Baxter has always been my hero,” fellow inductee Michael “Roxy” Roxborough said. “Here’s a guy who’s a professional poker player, professional sports bettor and managed world champion boxers. Who’s got a better life than that?”

Michael “Roxy” Roxborough

America’s preeminent oddsmaker in the 1980s and 1990s, he pioneered the use of mathematical formulas and computer models for bookmakers. Ran Las Vegas Sports Consultants from 1982 to 1999 and acted as unofficial spokesman for industry. Co-founded “America’s Line,” a betting odds column that ran in 128 newspapers. Ranked No. 2 on Review-Journal’s list of most influential sports figures of 20th century.

Scotty Schettler

Sportsbook director at the Stardust, which put up the opening lines and took the largest limits. Started the Stardust lottery, which gave everybody a fair chance to bet on opening lines at 8 a.m. daily and 6 p.m. Sunday, when lines were posted on the following week’s football games. Took action from all customers.

Jimmy Vaccaro

South Point oddsmaker helped accelerate the expansion of sports betting in Las Vegas when he opened the Barbary Coast sportsbook for Michael Gaughan in 1979. Opened The Mirage book for Steve Wynn in 1989 and was the only bookmaker to take action on Mike Tyson’s stunning upset loss to Buster Douglas. Tyson was a 42-1 favorite (-4,200).

Billy Walters

Widely regarded as the most successful sports bettor of all time, he has compiled a 36-year winning streak. The Las Vegas businessman and philanthropist was part of the renowned Computer Group, which was credited in the 1980s as the first sports betting syndicate to use mathematical formulas and computer models.

In memoriam

Jack Franzi

Successful sports bettor and one of most influential oddsmakers in Las Vegas history at the Barbary Coast and Gold Coast. Influenced bookmakers Art Manteris and Chris Andrews, his nephews, as well as Jimmy Vaccaro, Vinny Magliulo and Chuck Esposito.

Jackie Gaughan

Created the first sportsbook inside a casino at the Union Plaza.

Bob Martin

America’s preeminent oddsmaker in the 1960s and 1970s. His numbers posted at the Churchill Downs sportsbook set the standard of excellence for the “Las Vegas line” that was followed by bookies across the country.

Charles McNeil

Credited with inventing and popularizing the point spread and teasers. Was former President John F. Kennedy’s math teacher.

Frank “Lefty” Rosenthal

Pro sports bettor and Las Vegas casino executive portrayed by Robert DeNiro in the classic mob movie “Casino.”

“By the way, nobody ever called him Lefty to his face. It was Mr. R or Mr. Rosenthal,” Roxborough said. “He took the Stardust and turned it into something bigger and better than anybody had ever dreamed that a race and sportsbook could be.They had the idea that you could market the property around the race and sportsbook.”

