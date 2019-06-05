Warriors favored by 4½ over Raptors in Game 3 of NBA Finals

Golden State has attracted 55 percent of the point spread tickets and 48 percent of the money-line wagers at the Westgate sportsbook as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket between Toronto Raptors' Marc Gasol, left, and Danny Green (14) during Game 1 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Toronto. (Gregory Shamus/Pool Photo via AP)

Bettors are pretty much split on the spread outcome for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night in Oakland, California.

But there is a much stronger consensus on the total.

The Warriors have attracted 55 percent of the point spread tickets and 48 percent of the money-line wagers at the Westgate sportsbook, where the Raptors are 4½-point underdogs as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to executive director John Murray, 82 percent of the tickets are on the over, 213½.

The book has some exposure on the Raptors’ money line after taking a $25,000 bet at plus 220 before the market crashed on Warriors injury news.

That number now sits at plus 160.

Golden State opened as a 5-point favorite Sunday night and got as high as minus 6 on Monday afternoon.

“I think it just came down off some Golden State injury news,” Murray said. “(Kevon) Looney is out for the series, (Kevin) Durant was officially ruled out, although I never thought he was going to play, and then Klay Thompson being ruled questionable. Golden State is just a really banged up team.”

Murray said he thinks a downgrading of Thompson’s status before the game is the only thing that could potentially impact the number in the next few hours before the 6 p.m. tipoff. The game will be televised on KTNV-13.

