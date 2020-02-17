Week 3 lines released for XFL

The best teams in the new football league have started to emerge, and that is reflected in this week’s betting lines and futures odds.

Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker (11) looks to pass as he scrambles during an XFL football game, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

DC Defenders quarterback Cardale Jones (12) looks to pass against the Seattle Dragons during an XFL football game, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Will Newton)

DC Defenders linebacker Jonathan Celestin (52) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Dragons during the first half of an XFL football game, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Will Newton)

A detailed view of XFL DC Defenders footballs prior to the start of an XFL football game between the DC Defenders and the Seattle Dragons, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Will Newton)

The strongest teams have started to emerge after two weeks of play in the XFL, and that is reflected in the Week 3 lines.

The D.C. Defenders and Houston Roughnecks are road favorites this week after being the only teams in the league to start 2-0. The preseason favorite Dallas Renegades are also road favorites after picking up their first win.

On Saturday, Houston is a 5½-point favorite at the Tampa Bay Vipers (total 47), and Dallas is a 4½-point favorite at the Seattle Dragons (44½), using lines at the Westgate on Monday.

On Sunday, the St. Louis Battlehawks are 7½-point home favorites against the New York Guardians (42), and D.C. is a 7-point favorite at the Los Angeles Wildcats (45½).

In Week 2, D.C. rolled to a 27-0 victory over New York as a 7-point home favorite on Saturday, and Seattle beat Tampa Bay 17-9 as a 1-point home underdog.

Last Sunday, Dallas covered as a 6½-point road favorite in a 25-18 win at Los Angeles. Houston defeated St. Louis 28-24, but the Battlehawks scored with 1:50 remaining to cover as 7½-point road underdogs. That was the only game to go over the total, making unders 6-2 in the XFL this season (7-1 depending on the number).

Favorites are 5-3 straight up and 4-4 against the spread this season, and home teams are 6-2 straight up and 5-3 ATS.

In futures, D.C. and Houston are co-favorites to win the title at 2-1 at the Westgate. Dallas (1-1) is second at 4-1, followed by St. Louis (1-1) at 10-1, New York (1-1) and Tampa Bay (0-2) at 14-1, Seattle (1-1) at 18-1 and Los Angeles (0-2) at 25-1.

