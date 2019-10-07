78°F
Betting

Week 5 NFL betting review chart

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2019 - 6:11 pm
 

NFL Week 5 betting review

Final score; Open/Close (Total); Point-spread highlight

Ravens 23, Steelers 20, OT; Ravens -3/-3 (43½); Justin Tucker kicks 48-yard FG to send game to OT, wins it with 46-yard FG four plays after Baltimore recovers fumble

Raiders 24, Bears 21; Bears -6/-6½ (40); Josh Jacobs scores go-ahead TD with 1:57 left and Gareon Conley intercepts Chase Daniel with 1:22 left to seal win

Cardinals 26, Bengals 23; Bengals -4/-3 (46½); Zane Gonzalez kicks 31-yard FG on final play of game

Panthers 34, Jaguars 27; Panthers -3/-3 (40½); Reggie Bonnafon rushes for 59-yard TD with 3:34 left and Carolina holds on for win and cover

Vikings 28, Giants 10; Vikings -5½/5½ (43½); Kirk Cousins throws second TD pass to Adam Thielen for 25-10 lead late in third quarter

Patriots 33, Redskins 7; Patriots -13/-16½ (42); New England scores TDs on first two second-half possessions to go up 26-7 and cover big number

Eagles 31, Jets 6; Eagles -13½/-14 (43); Philadelphia’s defense dominates, returning an INT for a TD and a strip-sack for a score to make it 31-6 with 7:39 left

Saints 31, Buccaneers 24; Saints -6½/-3 (46½); Teddy Bridgewater throws fourth TD pass of game to Michael Thomas to make it 31-17 early in fourth quarter

Texans 53, Falcons 32; Texans -4½/-4 (49½); Deshaun Watson throws fifth TD pass of game to Will Fuller to make it 47-32 with 1:51 left

Bills 14, Titans 7; Titans -1/-3½ (38½); Josh Allen throws second TD pass of game to Duke Williams for 14-7 lead with 9:46 left

Broncos 20, Chargers 13; Chargers -6½/-4½ (45½); Denver jumps out to 17-0 first-half lead and its defense forces three turnovers

Packers 34, Cowboys 24; Cowboys -4/-3 (46½); Green Bay builds 31-3 lead and Dak Prescott throws three INTs

Todd Dewey/Review-Journal

