Week 6 NFL betting review chart

Opening and closing lines and point-spread highlights for every NFL Sunday game.

New York Jets' Jordan Jenkins, top, takes down Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets defeated the Cowboys 24-22. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NFL Week 6 betting review

Final score ; Open/Close (Total) ; Point-spread highlight

Panthers 37, Buccaneers 26 ; Pick/Panthers -2 (47½) ; Christian McCaffrey scores two TDs and Carolina turns five INTs by Jameis Winston into 17 points

Ravens 23, Bengals 17 ; Ravens -8½/-10½ (47) ; Andy Dalton rushes for 2-yard TD with 1:28 left

Seahawks 32, Browns 28 ; Browns -2½/-1 (45½) ; Chris Carson rushes for go-ahead 1-yard TD with 3:30 left

Texans 31, Chiefs 24 ; Chiefs -8½/-3½ (54½) ; Deshaun Watson rushes for 1-yard TD with 6:17 left and Houston hangs on

Saints 13, Jaguars 6 ; Jaguars -1½/-2½ (42) ; Teddy Bridgewater throws tiebreaking TD pass to Jared Cook early in fourth quarter and New Orleans defense does rest

Vikings 38, Eagles 20 ; Vikings -3/-3½ (45) ; Kirk Cousins throws three of his four TDs to Stefon Diggs, who scores late in third to make score 31-20

Redskins 17, Dolphins 16 ; Redskins -6½/-6 (42½) ; Ryan Fitzpatrick throws 11-yard TD to DeVante Parker with six seconds left and Miami fails to convert 2-point conversion

49ers 20, Rams 7 ; Rams -5/-3 (50) ; Jared Goff throws for only 78 yards and L.A. turns ball over on downs four times

Cardinals 34, Falcons 33 ; Falcons -3/-3 (52½) ; Matt Ryan throws TD pass to pull within point with 1:53 left but Matt Bryant misses extra point

Jets 24, Cowboys 22 ; Cowboys -7½/-7 (43½) ; Sam Darnold’s TD pass puts New York up 21-3 in second quarter and Dallas fails to convert 2-point conversion in final minute

Broncos 16, Titans 0 ; Pick/Broncos -1 (40½) ; Denver’s defense has seven sacks and three INTs

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Todd Dewey/Las Vegas Review-Journal