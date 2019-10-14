69°F
Betting

Week 6 NFL betting review chart

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 13, 2019 - 6:34 pm
 

NFL Week 6 betting review

Final score ; Open/Close (Total) ; Point-spread highlight

Panthers 37, Buccaneers 26 ; Pick/Panthers -2 (47½) ; Christian McCaffrey scores two TDs and Carolina turns five INTs by Jameis Winston into 17 points

Ravens 23, Bengals 17 ; Ravens -8½/-10½ (47) ; Andy Dalton rushes for 2-yard TD with 1:28 left

Seahawks 32, Browns 28 ; Browns -2½/-1 (45½) ; Chris Carson rushes for go-ahead 1-yard TD with 3:30 left

Texans 31, Chiefs 24 ; Chiefs -8½/-3½ (54½) ; Deshaun Watson rushes for 1-yard TD with 6:17 left and Houston hangs on

Saints 13, Jaguars 6 ; Jaguars -1½/-2½ (42) ; Teddy Bridgewater throws tiebreaking TD pass to Jared Cook early in fourth quarter and New Orleans defense does rest

Vikings 38, Eagles 20 ; Vikings -3/-3½ (45) ; Kirk Cousins throws three of his four TDs to Stefon Diggs, who scores late in third to make score 31-20

Redskins 17, Dolphins 16 ; Redskins -6½/-6 (42½) ; Ryan Fitzpatrick throws 11-yard TD to DeVante Parker with six seconds left and Miami fails to convert 2-point conversion

49ers 20, Rams 7 ; Rams -5/-3 (50) ; Jared Goff throws for only 78 yards and L.A. turns ball over on downs four times

Cardinals 34, Falcons 33 ; Falcons -3/-3 (52½) ; Matt Ryan throws TD pass to pull within point with 1:53 left but Matt Bryant misses extra point

Jets 24, Cowboys 22 ; Cowboys -7½/-7 (43½) ; Sam Darnold’s TD pass puts New York up 21-3 in second quarter and Dallas fails to convert 2-point conversion in final minute

Broncos 16, Titans 0 ; Pick/Broncos -1 (40½) ; Denver’s defense has seven sacks and three INTs

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Todd Dewey/Las Vegas Review-Journal

