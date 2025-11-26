Weekend best bets: Experts include NFL picks on Thanksgiving, Black Friday

Las Vegas pro bettors give their best bets for NFL and college football games this weekend, including on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is hit by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (53) as he throws during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

The Cowboys have covered three of their past four home games, including Sunday’s 24-21 comeback win over the Eagles in which they erased a 21-0 deficit.

But Dallas is on a 3-7 against the spread slide on Thanksgiving Day, and professional sports bettor Cris Zeniuk expects that trend to continue Thursday against the Chiefs at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Kansas City is favored by 3 (-115) at several sportsbooks after overcoming a 20-9 fourth-quarter deficit in Sunday’s 23-20 overtime win over the Colts.

“Kansas City is better coached and will be better prepared to fight their way from the outside looking in in the AFC playoff race. No margin for error,” said Zeniuk (@lasvegascris), who has hit his past two Review-Journal best bets. “My metrics have this a six-point advantage. Lay the three.”

The Cowboys (5-5-1) have gone under in two of their past three games following a 5-0 over streak. The Chiefs (6-5) have gone under in six straight, and pro sports bettor Randy McKay expects them to extend that streak to 7-0. His best bet is on the Dallas-Kansas City under 52½.

“This is basically a playoff game,” said McKay (@RR39). “Dallas’ defense is greatly improved with additions and getting used to defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus’ adjustments. Kansas City isn’t an explosive team. It scores with long clock-consuming drives. Dallas has offensive line injuries against a good Chiefs defense led by defensive tackle Chris Jones.”

Here are four more weekend best bets (home team in CAPS):

EAGLES (-7) over Bears

Pro sports bettor Chuck Edel, 9-4 on his RJ best bets, is banking on the Eagles to bounce back from last week’s meltdown on Black Friday against the Bears, who are 8-3 with a -3 point differential.

“The Eagles offense should get healthy against a banged-up Bears defense on a short week,” said Edel (@chuckedel). “Philadelphia defensive coordinator Vic Fangio will make things difficult for (Chicago quarterback) Caleb Williams.”

LIONS (-2½, -118) over Packers

We have conflicting best bets from pro sports bettors Jeff Whitelaw and Scott Pritchard on the opener of the NFL Thanksgiving Day tripleheader.

Whitelaw bet on the Lions, who are available as 2½-point favorites (-118) over the Packers. Pritchard took the Packers +3.

Detroit, which rallied for a 34-27 overtime win over the Giants last week, lost 27-13 to Green Bay in the season opener for the NFC North rivals at Lambeau Field.

“In Week 1, they lost pretty badly to Green Bay in Green Bay. I think they’ll avenge that,” Whitelaw said. “They played poorly last week, and I just think that the line should be higher than it is. I think that they’ll definitely win, and they’ll win by seven to 10.”

Packers (+3) over LIONS

“Lions coach Dan Campbell is known for many things. Being an X’s and O’s coach is not one of them,” said Pritchard (@pritchardwins). “The fact that he calls the plays is one reason why he is the problem in Detroit. There is a reason why Green Bay beat Detroit by two touchdowns earlier this year.”

Penn State (-13½) over RUTGERS

CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall, 9-4 on his RJ best bets, and Westgate SuperBook oddsmaker Ed Salmons made Penn State their best bet of the holiday weekend.

The Nittany Lions have won the past 10 meetings with the Scarlet Knights and covered the past four.

“Penn State has had a dramatic turnaround, and they need to win to go to a bowl, so you would think they’ll come in with some motivation for this game,” Salmons said. “It sure feels like a game where Penn State can name the score.”

Penn State has won back-to-back games over Michigan State (28-10) and Nebraska (37-10) and covered four of five under interim coach Terry Smith.

“Penn State has indeed responded to Smith,” Marshall said. “Rutgers has been exposed by all quality opposition in 2025, and the late-season version of the Nittany Lions seems to fit that description.”

Last week: 1-5-1

Season: 54-46-3

