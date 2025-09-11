Weekend best bets: Experts make 6 NFL, college football picks

CBS Sportsline handicapper Micah Roberts went 4-1 ATS in Week 1 of the Review-Journal NFL Challenge and offers his best bet from the Texans-Buccaneers game.

The Texans’ tough defense bloodied Rams receiver Puka Nacua early in Sunday’s season opener.

But Houston’s offense started slowly, with only three first-half field goals, and its comeback bid fell short when it lost a fumble deep in Los Angeles’ territory in the final minutes of a 14-9 road loss.

CBS Sportsline handicapper Micah Roberts, who went 4-1 against the spread in Week 1 of the Review-Journal NFL Challenge, expects the Texans to bounce back as 2½-point home favorites over the Buccaneers in the opener of a “Monday Night Football” doubleheader.

“There was no fight in the Texans except for newcomer Nick Chubb at running back, who had 60 yards. There were no deep passes thrown to Nico Collins by (Houston quarterback) C.J. Stroud. Eight different receivers caught the ball, but none for more than 32 yards, and Stroud also had an interception,” said Roberts, a former Las Vegas sportsbook director. “The Texans didn’t look like a team that played two playoff games in each of the last two seasons. But the positive note is this week they’re at home against Tampa Bay, which comes off a win, and Houston knows what they did wrong in the first game.

“Do I think they’ll have it fixed in game two? At home, I lean to yes.”

The Buccaneers escaped with a 23-20 comeback win over the Falcons after Atlanta kicker Younghoe Koo missed a 44-yard field goal that would have tied the score with six seconds left.

Professional sports bettor Jeff Whitelaw also made the Texans his best bet.

“I like them quite a bit,” he said. “It’s Tampa’s second consecutive road game. It’s tough winning in the NFL when you’re playing road games in back-to-back weeks. Houston is coming home for its home opener on a Monday night. They played a tough Rams team the first week.

“I really do like Houston’s defense. Tampa does have a lot of injuries, and I think it will certainly add up. They’ve got a couple receivers out (Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan), and one of their best linemen (left tackle Tristan Wirfs) is out.”

Here are five more weekend best bets (home team in CAPS):

STEELERS (-3) over Seahawks

Westgate SuperBook vice president of marketing Jay Kornegay, who went 4-1 ATS in the RJ NFL Challenge, is backing Pittsburgh while 41-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers is still upright.

“Currently, Aaron Rodgers is healthy, and that makes the Steelers formidable. I anticipate that to change but not for Week 2,” he said. “The Seahawks offense should continue to struggle in this tough environment.”

Browns (+11½) over RAVENS

Legendary sportscaster Brent Musburger hit his Week 1 play on the Cardinals and is backing the long-suffering Browns in Week 2.

“Hold your nose and take the Browns in Baltimore. No, I don’t think the shell-shocked Ravens will lose this game, but I think the number is too high,” he said. “The Browns held the Bengals to 141 yards (of total offense) and Joe Burrow to 3.7 yards (per pass). Defense travels.”

Giants (+5½) over COWBOYS

Pro sports bettor Chuck Edel, 2-0 on his RJ best bets, is banking on the Giants to bounce back from their 21-6 loss to the Commanders.

“Always love Week 2 of the NFL with all the overreactions from Week 1,” he said. “Giants are getting the same number that they got from a much better Washington team.”

Navy (-14) over TULSA

CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall, 8-2 ATS in the RJ College Challenge, is riding Navy, which leads the nation in rushing yards with 379.5 per game. Tulsa lost last week to lowly regarded New Mexico State.

“The Golden Hurricane look like a work in progress, with a long way to go,” he said. “Navy is a far more established entity, with experienced components across the field, including option wizard quarterback Blake Horvath and punishing fullback Alex Tecza.”

Middle Tennessee State-UNR, Over 49½

South Point studio host Alex White (@alexwhitee), who went 4-1 ATS in the RJ Challenge last week, expects plenty of points Saturday in Reno.

”Middle Tennessee State gave up 34 points to Austin Peay and 42 points to a struggling Wisconsin team. The Blue Raiders still managed to score double digits in those games, which will be just enough to help get us over this total,” she said. “(UNR) allowed 30 points per game last year, 90th in the country. The Wolf Pack found themselves in several shootouts, and I think we could be in store for another similar outcome.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.