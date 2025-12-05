Weekend best bets: Picks include NFL, UNLV-Boise State, BYU-Texas Tech

Las Vegas pro sports bettors give their best bets for NFL and college football conference championship games this weekend.

Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen (4) looks to throw the ball against New Mexico in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

UNLV hasn’t beaten Boise State in 49 years, and professional sports bettor Jeff Whitelaw expects that winless drought to reach 50 after Friday’s Mountain West championship game in Idaho.

Whitelaw bet on the Broncos -3 before the line shot up to 4 on Monday when it was reported that quarterback Maddux Madsen would return for Boise State for the first time in more than a month. The consensus number reached 5 on Thursday. The Broncos closed as 13-point favorites Oct. 18 in a 56-31 rout of the Rebels on their blue turf.

“They blew out UNLV when they played them early. Now they’re playing them in the freezing cold,” Whitelaw said. “It seems like a mismatch in that spot. I think Boise will win handily.”

The forecast calls for rain with a low of 39 degrees.

Boise State has won 10 straight over UNLV dating to 1977 and has won nine in a row since they resumed the rivalry in 2011.

Here are seven more best bets (home team in CAPS):

OHIO STATE (-4) over Indiana

Sharp money on Indiana has caused Ohio State to drop from a 6½-point favorite to -4 in the Big Ten title game. But CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall made the Buckeyes his best bet, and Whitelaw took them on the money line (-190).

“It’s never as easy as it looks, but the Buckeyes are making it look routine for coach Ryan Day on their 16-game win streak while covering 14 of those games,” Marshall said. “Can’t forget last season at the Big Horseshoe, when the Buckeyes took control after a slow start and waltzed home 38-15 winners (over the Hoosiers). Closer this time, but not close enough for Indiana.”

Texas Tech (-12½, -115) over BYU

Texas Tech whipped BYU 29-7 on Nov. 8, and pro sports bettor Chuck Edel and WizardSportsPicks.com handicapper Dana Lane expect a similar result in the rematch in the Big 12 title game.

“I believe in betting defense, and Texas Tech owns one of the nation’s elite units,” said Lane, who took third in the Review-Journal College Challenge (36-33-1 ATS). “My power rankings have the Red Raiders at No. 1 after holding opponents to just 7.2 points per game over their last five. The Red Raiders are 11-1 ATS this season. No need to overthink it. This is a defense bettors can trust.”

BYU (+13) over Texas Tech

GamblersWorld.net handicapper Chip Chirimbes, who won the RJ College Challenge (39-30-1) after winning the RJ College Bowl Challenge (10-3-2) last season, made the Cougars his best bet, as he projects Texas Tech to win but not cover.

“Knowing what they are up against this time around, the Cougars will claw their way to a point-spread win,” he said.

TULANE (+2½) over North Texas

South Point studio host Alex White, who took second in the RJ Challenge (37-31-2) for the second straight year, is backing Tulane in the American Conference title game.

“I am taking the points with the better defense,” said White (@alexwhitee). “North Texas’ offense is electric … but their defense ranks 79th in the country in yards allowed and 72nd in points allowed.”

BROWNS (-4) over Titans

“Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has 19 sacks and is only four sacks away from the NFL single-season record,” said legendary sportscaster Brent Musburger, on a 7-2-1 ATS run in the RJ NFL Challenge. “His Sunday target is Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward, who leads the league with 48 sacks taken for minus 362 yards. Bullseye. Garrett and Browns cover.”

JETS (+3) over Dolphins

“Miami and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa bond with cold weather like oil and water, and 35 degrees isn’t comfy cozy,” said pro sports bettor Cris Zeniuk (@lasvegascris). “The Jets have shown they’re spirited over their recent 3-2 run, and the Fins laying 3 to them as visitors is simply no value.

“(New York quarterback) Tyrod Taylor adds some adequate offense to their stingy defense. Jets +3 is the play; any points is an early holiday present.”

Texans (+3½) over CHIEFS

“Houston and quarterback C.J. Stroud are getting healthier, and the offensive line has been better to help the No. 1 defense in the league. Kansas City looks like a worn-out old man after all the games it’s played the last three years,” said pro sports bettor Randy McKay (@RR39). “Expect a low-scoring, close game.”

Last week: 1-5

Season: 55-51-3

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.