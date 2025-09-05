Weekend best bets: Pro bettors, handicappers make 11 NFL, college picks

Pro handicapper Scott Kellen, who won the Review-Journal NFL Challenge last season (51-37-2 ATS), likes one side of the Chiefs-Chargers matchup Friday.

A cure still hasn’t been found for the dreaded Super Bowl loser hangover. But teams have done a better job in recent years of recovering from the ailment.

Super Bowl losers have won six of their last eight season openers while going 4-4 against the spread. Before that, they lost 12 of their previous 17 while going 2-15 ATS.

Pro handicapper Scott Kellen, who won the Review-Journal NFL Challenge last season (51-37-2 ATS), expects the Chiefs to shake off the aftereffects of their blowout Super Bowl loss to the Eagles.

He made Kansas City (-3) his best bet over the Chargers in Friday’s game in Brazil.

“The Chiefs sport the better skill position talent, better offensive line after Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater was lost for the season, and better defensive line,” said Kellen (@SixthSenseNFL). “The Chargers struggled to stop the run last season and it won’t be any better this season with a weak defensive line. They were a very average team last season propped up by a weak schedule and +12 turnover margin. It’s not likely they have the same good fortune this year.”

Kansas City coach Andy Reid is 6-0 ATS in Week 1 on the road and the Chiefs have won seven straight against the Chargers.

Pro sports bettor Randy McKay made the Chiefs-Chargers under 46½ his best bet after their last three matchups averaged a total of 29.3 points.

“Both these teams like to grind out long, time-consuming drives,” said McKay (@RR39).

Here are nine more NFL and college football best bets (home team in CAPS):

Ravens (-1) over BILLS

Kellen also likes Baltimore to avenge last season’s 27-25 playoff loss at Buffalo.

“Buffalo lived a charmed life last season at +24 in turnover margin and was +3 in turnover margin in the playoff game against the Ravens. But Baltimore dominated Buffalo from the line of scrimmage,” he said. “Buffalo has some serious injuries at receiver and in the secondary that could see them depleted at some key positions.”

SEAHAWKS (+2½) over 49ers

Pro bettor Jeff Whitelaw recommends either taking Seattle +3 or on the money line (+120).

“The 49ers have had some issues with their receivers and they lost some defensive guys,” he said. “I like Seattle’s team. They’re very tough at home. It’s a divisional game. It should be a real close game.”

Lions (+2½) over PACKERS

Pro bettor Cris Zeniuk is backing Detroit, which has won six of its last seven meetings with Green Bay. Whitelaw recommends a play on Detroit at +3.

“The Lions are healthy again and they have Green Bay’s number,” said Zeniuk (@lasvegascris). “Green Bay gained a dinged-up Micah Parsons (in a trade with the Cowboys) and lost a rush defender (in Kenny Clark). The Lions are the better team.”

Giants (+6) over COMMANDERS

Systemplays.com handicapper Doug Fitz and Whitelaw both played the Giants.

“I believe we will see a serious regression from both the Commanders and quarterback Jayden Daniels after their miraculous 2024 season,” Fitz said. “The Giants have a veteran quarterback in Russell Wilson, who brings the leadership they never had with Daniel Jones.

“Washington is on a 2-10 ATS slide as a division home favorite.”

Cardinals (-6½) over SAINTS

Legendary sportscaster Brent Musburger, who finished second in the RJ Challenge (50-39-1) last season, is fading New Orleans.

“When the line came out in early May, the (Cardinals) were only 2-point favorites,” he said. “But that was before bettors discovered how weak the Saints roster is — especially on offense.”

RAMS-Texans under 43½

Pro sports bettor Chuck Edel expects Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford to get off to a slow start.

“Stafford has had back issues all summer and goes up against a top defense,” he said. “Houston is going into the season with a new offensive line that could take a while to come together.”

Iowa (+3½) over IOWA STATE

“Under perfect conditions, this could be scoreless into the second half,” said Gamblersworld.net handicapper Chip Chirimbes, 5-0 ATS in the RJ College Challenge. “But anything more than a field goal is good and you most likely won’t need it.”

Memphis (-13½) over GEORGIA STATE

“One of the sneaky-good portal adds of the offseason might have been Memphis adding quarterback Brendon Lewis,” said CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall, 4-1 in the RJ Challenge. “Georgia State coach Dell McGee is now on a 1-7-2 spread skid.”

Liberty-JACKSONVILLE STATE under 50½

WizardSportsPicks.com handicapper Dana Lane, 4-1 in the RJ Challenge, expects a low-scoring affair after Liberty beat Maine 28-7 last week and Jacksonville State lost 17-10 to Central Florida.

“I find it difficult to believe that Liberty will take that offense on the road against a much better Jacksonville State team and put up enough to push this game over,” he said.

