Weekend best bets: Pro bettors, handicappers on 14-2 run against spread

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks to pass during a NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

How ‘bout them Cowboys overs?

Dallas has the NFL’s best over-under record since 2018 (71-58), is on a 16-8 over run and has flown over the total in four straight games after crushing the Commanders 44-22 last week.

Professional sports bettor Chuck Edel hit his best bet on the Cowboys-Commanders over 54½ to run his record against the spread to 7-1 in the Review-Journal.

Edel (@chuckedel) is banking on Cowboys-Broncos over 50½ as his best bet this week.

“Going to ride the Dallas over one more time,” he said. “The Cowboys have the best offense and worst defense in total yards. (Dallas wide receiver) CeeDee Lamb made his presence felt on offense. Denver averages 27 points per game this year at home and should surpass that against a weak Dallas defense.”

Pro sports bettor Jeff Whitelaw’s best bet is on the Broncos (-3, -120) after they needed a historic comeback last week to beat the Giants 33-32 at home.

“They made over a 3-point adjustment based on last week,” Whitelaw said. “It was an overcorrection because Denver looked bad against the Giants and Dallas looked good with CeeDee Lamb coming back against a Commanders team that had no receivers, and their defense might be just as bad as the Cowboys defense.

“Now, Dallas is going to go to (Empower Field at) Mile High and they can’t stop anybody. They’re going to play a formidable defense and they’re going to find out it’s a totally different ballgame. I think Denver comes in focused and wins it handily. I like Denver a lot.”

Here are six more weekend best bets (home team in CAPS), which went 14-2 ATS the last two weeks.

TEXANS (-2) over 49ers

“Houston’s offensive line should have better success against an injured 49ers team at home,” said pro bettor Randy McKay (@RR39), who has hit four straight RJ best bets. “Their defense is tops in the league (in scoring, allowing only 14.7 points per game), and should prevail against either (San Francisco quarterback) Brock Purdy or Mac Jones.”

STEELERS (+3) over Packers

Two-time top-five Westgate SuperContest finisher “Dr. Alan” Dumond is 3-0 on his RJ best bets and 11-3 ATS in Marc Lawrence’s Playbook Wise Guys contest.

“Despite former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ public denials, this is a huge revenge game for him,” Dumond said. “It helps the Steelers’ cause that they are coming off a disappointing loss to the Bengals on ‘Thursday Night Football’ and have extra rest and prep time, while the Packers are off a hard-fought road win and are a road favorite for the second week in a row.

“Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has a stellar 20-6-1 ATS record as a home underdog.”

Jets (+6½) over BENGALS

“Two teams in chaos,” said pro bettor Cris Zeniuk (@lasvegascris). “Multiple players want out of Cincinnati. The Bengals’ defense is awful and their hopes are resting on a 40-year-old quarterback (Joe Flacco) known to fade yearly.

“The Jets ownership and quarterback storylines are laughable, but the Jets have a defense. When two bad teams face each other, take the points.”

PITT (-6½) over N.C. State

“Pittsburgh is playing with a lot of momentum, winning its last three games by a combined score of 112-51,” said South Point studio host Alex White (@alexwhitee), who went 5-0 ATS last week in the RJ College Challenge. “The Panthers will be back in front of their home fans and I expect them to cover the spread against a Wolfpack team that is 1-3 in their last four games, with their lone win coming against Campbell, an FCS team.”

Kansas State (+3½) over KANSAS

“Curious spread here not taking into account the recent history of this series that’s been all (Kansas) State. Sixteen straight K State wins (over Kansas),” said CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall, 6-2 ATS on his RJ best bets. “The (Wildcats) have been playing better since their bye week, covering three straight.”

INDIANA (-25½) over Ucla

Westgate SuperBook oddsmaker Ed Salmons jumped on the Hoosiers when they opened as 22-point favorites over UCLA. He still recommends a play on Indiana against a Bruins team with a banged-up quarterback in Nico Iamaleava that has to travel across the country for the second time in three weeks.

“Just comparing lines, three weeks ago the game was UCLA at Michigan State and that line was Michigan State -7½. Last week was Indiana -27 over Michigan State. Now they open Indiana -22 over UCLA. All that didn’t make sense,” Salmons said. “It seemed like they were way off with that line. Indiana is the kind of team where they don’t mind really killing someone. That’s kind of their thing.”

Last week: 7-1

Season: 36-25-1

