Weekend best bets: Pro bettors, handicappers on 21-3 run against spread

Pro sports bettor Chuck Edel is 8-1 on his Review-Journal weekend best bets and is banking on the Broncos-Texans total this week.

We don’t want to jinx the red-hot run of Review-Journal best bets compiled by our esteemed collection of pro sports bettors, handicappers and oddsmakers — on Halloween, no less — but we want to applaud them for going 7-1 against the spread in three consecutive weeks for a sizzling 21-3 stretch.

Pro sports bettor Chuck Edel is 8-1 on his RJ best bets after hitting the Cowboys-Broncos over last week in Denver’s 44-24 win. He’s banking on the Broncos-Texans under 40 this week.

“Two of the best defenses in the NFL,” said Edel (@chuckedel). “Denver will have a much tougher time scoring this week against a strong Houston defense. Houston’s banged-up offense will find points hard to come by.”

Here are seven more best bets (home team in CAPS).

Seahawks (-3) over COMMANDERS

Pro bettor Jeff Whitelaw wagered on the Seahawks to run their road win streak to 10 games.

“They play probably better on the road than they do at home,” he said. “Washington is off of a short week. I do realize that Washington is getting their quarterback (Jayden Daniels) back, but I don’t know if he’s 100 percent.

“Washington is missing a lot of guys (including receiver Terry McLaurin), and they really have a hard time stopping the run, and Seattle runs pretty well. It’s a good spot for Seattle.”

Colts (-3) over STEELERS

Pro bettor Cris Zeniuk hit his best bet last week on the team with the NFL’s worst record (Jets) and will now back the team with the best record (Colts) against a Steelers squad that lost 35-25 to the Packers on Sunday night.

“Indianapolis is by far the better team, and Pittsburgh is worse than it played on (Sunday) when it got steamrolled,” said Zeniuk (@lasvegascris). “Lay the 3 with Indy.”

Falcons (+5½) over PATRIOTS

Westgate SuperBook vice president of marketing Jay Kornegay, who leads the RJ NFL Challenge with a 25-14-1 ATS record, made the Falcons his best bet if Michael Penix starts at quarterback.

“It looks like Penix is back (pass if it’s Kirk Cousins), and therefore the Falcons look live,” he said in a text message. “They bounced back nicely after their other flop (vs. Carolina), and I expect a good effort here.

“The Patriots have recently benefited from a soft schedule. This should be a tight game.”

BENGALS (+3, -120) over Bears

Pro bettor Randy McKay has hit five best bets in a row and is backing Cincinnati to make it six straight despite the uncertain status of quarterback Joe Flacco, who has a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder.

“I’m rolling the dice that Flacco will play. He’s been a durable quarterback his whole career,” said McKay (@RR39). “The Bears defense is the big issue here. It’s banged up, and the Cincinnati offense should have decent success.

“On the other side of the ball, the Bears offense doesn’t complete drives and kicks too many field goals.”

SAN DIEGO STATE (-10½) over Wyoming

“It’s about time to start taking the Aztecs seriously, as they just pitched their third shutout of the season last weekend at Fresno State,” said CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall, 7-2 ATS on his RJ best bets. “The Aztecs rank in the top 10 nationally in most of the relevant defensive categories, including second in scoring, behind only Ohio State, at 10.4 points per game.

“Wyoming is scrappy, but this looks like a problematic matchup for the limited Cowboys offense that doesn’t often stretch the field vertically. The Aztecs have won and covered five straight.”

Usc-NEBRASKA, over 59

“USC travels to Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers in what I believe will turn into a shootout,” said South Point studio host Alex White (@alexwhitee), who leads the RJ College Challenge (25-18-2 ATS). “Neither defense has been great in conference play. In the Trojans’ last two road games, they gave up 34 points apiece to Notre Dame and Illinois. I trust both offenses to get into the 30s. USC is fifth in the nation in scoring offense at 42.4 points per game.”

SAN JOSE STATE (-1½) over Hawaii

“If San Jose is going to salvage its season, this is the game they have to win,” SuperBook vice president of risk Ed Salmons said. “They had the bye week, and they can score a lot of points. Sometimes they struggle defensively, but they’re better than that 2-5 record right now.”

