Weekend best bets: Pro bettors, handicappers on 27-6 run against spread

Pro sports bettor Chuck Edel is 9-1 against the spread on his Review-Journal weekend best bets and is banking on the Bears-Giants total this week.

Carolina Panthers running back Trevor Etienne (23) in action against New York Jets running back Isaiah Davis (32) and safety Malachi Moore (27) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Brad Penner/AP Images for Panini)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) in action against New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Brad Penner/AP Images for Panini)

The Panthers have won and covered four of their last five games, bouncing back from a blowout loss to the Bills on Oct. 26 with a stunning upset win over the Packers last week at Lambeau Field.

CBS Sportsline handicapper Micah Roberts and pro sports bettor Jeff Whitelaw are banking on Carolina to win and cover again Sunday as a 5½-point home favorite over the Saints.

“It’s not the greatest spot because (the Panthers are) coming off a big win at Green Bay,” Whitelaw said. “But they’re playing a lot better and the Saints look like they’re giving things away.”

New Orleans traded two offensive starters this week in wide receiver Rashid Shaheed and offensive lineman Trevor Penning.

Roberts, on an 11-4 against the spread run in the Review-Journal NFL Challenge, noted the Saints are 0-4 on the road with losses to the Rams, Bears, Bills and Seahawks.

“(The Saints are) not close to being good, and they have a quarterback controversy with Tyler Shough taking over as the starter. Spencer Rattler wasn’t much better,” said Roberts (@MicahRoberts7). “(Panthers quarterback) Bryce Young has won and covered all three of his home starts.”

Here are seven more weekend best bets (home team in CAPS), which are on a 27-6 ATS run:

Giants-BEARS over 46½

Pro bettor Chuck Edel, 9-1 ATS on his RJ best bets, is backing the Bears and Giants to go over the total. Chicago is 29th in the NFL in scoring defense, allowing 28.4 points per game. New York is 28th, giving up 27.7 ppg.

“The Bears and Giants, with banged up defenses, have been struggling as of late,” said Edel (@chuckedel). “Both teams are improving on the offensive side of the ball.”

The Bears beat the Bengals 47-42 last week and are sixth in the league in scoring (26.9 ppg).

VIKINGS (+4) over Ravens

Pro bettor Randy McKay, on a 5-1 run on his RJ best bets, and Whitelaw made Minnesota a best bet over Baltimore.

“Minnesota is a home underdog that is getting healthier,” said McKay (@RR39). “Baltimore’s defense is the concern after it gave up big yardage to Miami but was bailed out by turnovers.

“Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores will have a game plan for (Ravens quarterback) Lamar Jackson.”

Browns (-2) over JETS

Whitelaw bet on Cleveland +1 when New York traded cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

“The Jets got rid of their two best defensive players, and I was leaning a little toward Cleveland to begin with,” Whitelaw said. “(The Jets are) seemingly giving up on the season.”

Colts (-6½) over Falcons, at Berlin

Westgate SuperBook vice president of marketing Jay Kornegay, who leads the RJ Challenge (27-17-1 ATS), expects Indianapolis to bounce back from last week’s 27-20 loss to the Steelers.

“Despite the ugliness in Pittsburgh, I still believe the Colts are one of the top teams,” Kornegay said. “For some reason, the Falcons can’t run the ball now and are leaving a lot in (quarterback Michael) Penix’s hands. That most likely will lead to turnovers against a solid Indy defense.”

Cardinals (+6½) over SEAHAWKS

“For as good as the Seahawks have been playing, this is simply too many points for them to lay in a division game,” said two-time top-five Westgate SuperContest finisher “Dr. Alan” Dumond, 3-1 on his RJ best bets and 13-5 ATS in Marc Lawrence’s Playbook Wise Guys contest. “The Cardinals’ five losses have all been by four points or less, including a three-point loss at home earlier this season to the Seahawks.”

MISSOURI (+7) over Texas A&M

“The Tigers have lost once (to Alabama) in their last 16 home games and can run the ball, while A&M’s rush defense can be had,” said Gamblersworld.net handicapper Chip Chirimbes, who leads the RJ College Challenge (29-20-1 ATS). “Mizzou off of a bye giving their starting freshman quarterback (Matt Zollers) two weeks to prepare.

“The hype is high on the No. 3 Aggies but they just might stumble here.”

Air Force (+5½) over SAN JOSE STATE

“If nothing else, the Falcons are consistent, with four straight games decided by exactly three points. The Force lost three of those, but could have won them all, and can still salvage the campaign and a bowl bid with wins in the last four, as it did last season,” said CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall, 8-2 ATS on his RJ best bets. “The schedule is favorable, and the option is still operating at full capacity.

“In an expected tight finish, the points might come in handy.”

Last week: 6-3

Season: 49-29-1

