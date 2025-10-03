Weekend best bets: Pro sports bettor tries to run record to 6-0 ATS

Professional sports bettor Chuck Edel has hit his first five best bets in the Review-Journal and is backing an NFL underdog this week.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) passes against the Buffalo Bills in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) throws a pass under pressure from Miami Dolphins linebacker Chop Robinson (44) in the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

The betting public doesn’t typically back bad teams, such as the Browns, Jets and Saints, who are a combined 1-11 and 5-7 against the spread.

But our collection of professional bettors, bookmakers and handicappers recommend holding your nose and taking those teams this week.

Pro sports bettor Chuck Edel has hit his first five Review-Journal best bets and will try to make it six in a row with the Browns (+3½) over the Vikings in London.

“The 3½ points is a big deal in this game,” said Edel (@chuckedel). “I expect Cleveland’s defense to shut down (Vikings quarterback) Carson Wentz and the Minnesota offense.”

Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito is on a 12-3 ATS streak in the RJ NFL Challenge, and Westgate SuperBook vice president of marketing Jay Kornegay is on a 7-2-1 run. Both made the 0-4 Jets their best bet as 2½-point home underdogs to the Cowboys, who settled for a 40-40 tie with the Packers last week in star edge rusher Micah Parsons’ return to Dallas.

“I know the Jets are winless this year and haven’t played well at home over the last two years. But the Cowboys come off the emotional home game against the Packers and Parsons,” Esposito said. “The Cowboys are just 2-5 in their last seven road games. They have also given up the second-most points in the league.”

Kornegay also expects Dallas to suffer a letdown.

“Most will look at the Jets’ record and dismiss this team,” he said. “New York is competitive and held their own the last two weeks against Tampa Bay and Miami.”

Two-time top-five SuperContest finisher “Dr. Alan” Dumond is off to an 8-0 start in Marc Lawrence’s Playbook Wise Guys contest. He’s banking on the Saints (-2) to get their first win at home over the Giants.

“Great setup for the winless hungry home team to get their first win for new coach Kellen Moore,” Dumond said. “Quarterback Spencer Rattler has played very well so far. The Giants come in off a huge home upset win over the Chargers and are due for a letdown.

“Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart will be making his first NFL road start, and he won’t have the services of stud wide receiver Malik Nabers.”

Here are five more weekend best bets (home team in CAPS):

RAVENS (+2) over Texans

Pro handicapper Lou Finocchiaro (@GambLou), on a 7-2-1 ATS run in the RJ NFL Challenge, is backing Baltimore with the expectation that Cooper Rush will replace injured quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“Last week’s Westgate look-ahead line on this game was Baltimore -10. The line now indicates a 12-point differential on Jackson, which is flattering but inflated,” he said. “(Take the) Ravens rush attack against a Texans run defense that is ranked 23rd in DVOA against the run.”

ALABAMA (-10½) over Vanderbilt

Texas-based handicapper Paul Stone believes Alabama won’t be caught napping a year after Vanderbilt upset the then-No. 1 Crimson Tide, 40-35, as a 23-point underdog. He expects Alabama to handle Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia and company by two touchdowns or more.

“In the SEC, you don’t typically have Vanderbilt circled on the calendar, but Alabama’s been looking forward to this rematch for some time,” said Stone (@PaulStoneSports), who went 4-1 in the RJ College Challenge last week. “Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson has been extremely accurate in recent weeks. I see the Tide bringing their ‘A’ game and winning comfortably.”

Air Force-NAVY under 52½

Though Air Force has been involved in shootouts the past few weeks, CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall (4-1 in RJ best bets) is banking on the under to cash at Navy.

“The trends in Commander-in-Chief battles are decidedly under in recent years. How under might that be? Try 46-13-1 the past 20 years, with the dueling options and few incomplete passes keeping the clock moving,” he said.

MICHIGAN (-17) over Wisconsin

“Wisconsin looks like a train wreck this year,” SuperBook oddsmaker Ed Salmons said. “Michigan’s a team that can really start blowing some of these bad Big 10 teams out. Michigan has a chance to really roll up a score here.”

CALIFORNIA (+3) over Duke

“This (ACC) is a weird conference, where teams are making 3,000-mile trips, and Duke is also playing a 10:30 (p.m.) body clock game,” Salmons said. “This Cal team is good, and I see no reason why they can’t play with Duke.”

Last week: 5-3

Season: 20-17-1

