Weekend best bets: Pro sports bettors look to improve on 9-2 ATS records

CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall and pro sports bettor Chuck Edel are 9-2 against the spread this season on their best bets in the Review-Journal.

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) celebrates with Patrick Paul (52) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) passes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) hands off the football to running back Ollie Gordon II, left, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) celebrates with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The Dolphins started the season a dismal 1-6 before winning and covering two of their last three games, including last week’s 30-13 blowout of the Bills as 8½-point underdogs.

The Commanders have lost five straight while going 0-5 against the spread after last season’s magical run to the NFC title game behind rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is out after suffering a dislocated elbow.

Pro sports bettor Jeff Whitelaw made Miami his best bet as a 2½-point favorite over Washington in Sunday’s game in Madrid.

“They’re going in different directions,” Whitelaw said. “The Dolphins are starting to play better and the Commanders are playing terrible. They don’t have their quarterback.

“One team looks like they sort of quit and the other team looks like they’re playing hard for their coach (in Miami’s Mike McDaniel).”

Here are seven more weekend best bets (home team in CAPS):

VIKINGS (-2½) over Bears

Pro sports bettors Chuck Edel (9-2 ATS on his RJ best bets) and Randy McKay expect Minnesota to bounce back from last week’s loss to the Ravens.

“The Bears have been fortunate with an easy schedule and not faced a lot of tough defenses,” said Edel (@chuckedel). “The record of the teams that the Bears have beat this year is 16-38.”

McKay noted the Vikings beat the Bears 27-24 in their season opener in Chicago.

“The Bears’ weaker defense will get exposed in the (indoor stadium),” said McKay (@RR39). “(Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian) Flores’ defense will have success versus (quarterback) Caleb Williams and the Bears offense. I expect a better game from Minnesota off the clunker last week.”

Seahawks (+3) over RAMS

“Imagine a team that’s on a 4-0 straight up and against the spread run with a negative turnover differential. Don’t have to. It’s Seattle, 7-2 and firing on all cylinders,” said pro bettor Cris Zeniuk (@lasvegascris). “Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is having an MVP season, but he’s going to have to face some pass rush this week.

“Both teams are great this season, but my metrics like the gift of three points.”

GIANTS (+7) over Packers

The Giants fired coach Brian Daboll this week and promoted offensive coordinator Mike Kafka to interim coach. Quarterback Jameis Winston will also start for New York instead of rookie Jaxson Dart, who is in concussion protocol.

“All changes are upgrades,” said Westgate SuperBook vice president of marketing Jay Kornegay, who leads the RJ NFL Challenge (30-19-1 ATS). “The Giants are turning the page and the Packers are starting to question each other. … I would expect this to be close at the end.”

Air Force (+7) over UCONN

CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall, 9-2 on his RJ best bets, made Air Force his play for the second straight week after the Falcons’ 26-16 upset of San Jose State.

“Like last November when winning its last four, the Force seems to be revving up down the stretch again,” Marshall said. “As for the Huskies, they’re off of a rousing win over Duke. … But sticking the Falcons and their unique option offense into the late stages of the UConn schedule without an extra week of prep time could put the Huskies at a disadvantage.”

MICHIGAN STATE (+7) over Penn State

“I like the Spartans’ platoon quarterback system. The best of both worlds. One can run and pass. The other is a traditional pocket passer. Both will have success,” said pro bettor Scott Pritchard (PritchardsPicks.com), on a 10-0 ATS run in the RJ College Challenge. “Penn State continues to have offensive line issues. Take the points. See the cashier.”

Oklahoma (+6) over ALABAMA

The RJ College Challenge leaders have best bets on opposite sides of the Alabama-Oklahoma showdown. Gamblersworld.net handicapper Chip Chirimbes, who leads the contest (33-21-1 ATS), is backing the Sooners. South Point studio host Alex White (31-22-2) is taking the Crimson Tide.

“Bama quarterback Ty Simpson has 21 touchdown passes and only one interception, and that will be hard to beat, especially with the Tide looking for revenge off last year’s 24-3 (loss to Oklahoma) as a 13-point favorite,” said Chirimbes (@chipperwins). “But the Sooners’ run defense allows just (78.1) yards per game and will rely on a stellar defense to force errors.”

ALABAMA (-5½) over Oklahoma

“While Oklahoma’s defense is one of the best in the country, the Sooners can be had through the air, where they rank 34th in the country, allowing an average of 200.3 passing yards per game. That is Alabama’s strength,” said White (@alexwhitee). “Alabama is the more consistent team and Oklahoma has not been the same since quarterback John Mateer’s hand surgery.”

Last week: 1-7

Season: 50-36-1

