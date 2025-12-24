Weekend football predictions: Pro bettors pick NFL, bowl games

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) leaps over Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) in the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The Steelers have dominated the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh, where they’ve won the last 22 regular-season meetings with their AFC North rivals.

But it’s a different story in Cleveland, where the Browns have won the last three meetings and five of the last six.

Professional sports bettors Jeff Whitelaw and Randy McKay made Cleveland their best bet in Sunday’s home game against Pittsburgh, which is down to a 3-point favorite after the line opened at 4½.

Both bettors wagered on the Browns at better numbers but still recommend a play at +3.

“If Baltimore loses to the Packers on Saturday, then Pittsburgh wins the division and might rest some guys,” Whitelaw said. “They have a bunch of guys that are injured a little bit and (wide receiver DK) Metcalf’s already been suspended.

“I like Cleveland’s defense and this is a big rivalry. Cleveland doesn’t like Pittsburgh.”

The Steelers (9-6) beat the Lions 29-24 on Sunday to clinch an NFL record with their 22nd straight non-losing season, the last 19 under coach Mike Tomlin, who has indicated he may rest key players if the Ravens lose.

“Second to last week of the year is all about playoff scenario and correlations,” said McKay (@RR39). “This is always Cleveland’s Super Bowl against Pittsburgh, with the home team covering eight of the last nine meetings.”

Here are six more weekend best bets (home team in CAPS):

Saturday

Texans (+2) over CHARGERS

“Both of these teams have been ‘bet on’ teams, but the Chargers are a bit thinner with the injury situation. They also don’t have the same home-field advantage as other teams,” said pro bettor Cris Zeniuk (@lasvegascris). “Houston had a bit of a hiccup in last week’s 23-21 win over the Raiders. But it gets players back this week and it’s a rough defense for the banged-up Los Angeles offense to face.

“It should be a tight game and the metrics lean to the Texans coming away with this win.”

Miami-Ohio (+6) over Fresno State, Arizona Bowl

“The underrated MAC is now 3-0 straight up and ATS in the bowl games. I expect that to continue against Fresno State,” said pro bettor Chuck Edel (@chuckedel), 11-6 ATS on his RJ best bets. “The Mountain West is now 0-3 in bowl games this season.”

Sunday

49ERS (-3) over Bears

“While the Chicago cheerleaders in the media are now on overdrive after last week’s dramatic overtime win over the Packers, remember it took a rare onside kick recovery inside of the last two minutes to throw Caleb Williams and the Bears offense a lifeline,” CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall said. “In the past month, the Niners have been the team that has shifted into high gear, with wins and covers in five straight and Brock Purdy having quickly shaken off any rust.

“San Francisco now controls its destiny in the NFC West and for home edge in the postseason, all the way to the Super Bowl as the Niners have a chance to stay at home in Santa Clara for the rest of the season.”

PANTHERS (+7) over Seahawks

“Panthers are better than advertised with a great running game,” said pro bettor Scott Pritchard (PritchardsPicks.com). “The Seahawks are overvalued as they are not as good as their record.”

Monday

Falcons (+8) over Rams

“Dr. Alan” Dumond, who leads Marc Lawrence’s Playbook Wise Guys contest (22-10 ATS), is backing Atlanta as a big home underdog on “Monday Night Football.”

“The Falcons appear to be saving their best for last as they have won two straight and three of their last five. For as good as the Rams have been playing all year, they have lost two of their last three road games,” he said. “By the time this game kicks off, the Rams could be locked into a wild card spot if the Seahawks and 49ers win on Sunday.

“This is too many points for the Rams to be laying on the road in this situational spot.”

Wednesday

Texas-Michigan under 48½, Citrus Bowl

“This is one of the few games where the public isn’t pounding the over,” said Wizardsportspicks.com handicapper Dana Lane. “We know that the Wolverines will be coached by interim Biff Poggi, who has stated that he wants the job beyond the Citrus Bowl, so I anticipate Poggi leaning on their strength, which is the running game. The Wolverines would rather win a trench war and Texas won’t win a game in the 40s.

“Expect a slower pace in a high-leverage game with both coaches more than happy to keep things close to the vest.”

Last week: 5-4

Season: 67-63-3

