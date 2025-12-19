Weekend football predictions: Pro bettors pick NFL sides, totals, CFP game

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) smiles while greeting running back Jonathan Taylor (28) and linebacker Austin Ajiake (58) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025 in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) throws against the Seattle Seahawks during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025 in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Two weeks ago, Philip Rivers was coaching high school football in Alabama and watching NFL games from his couch.

Last week, the 44-year-old quarterback replaced injured Colts starter Daniel Jones and almost led Indianapolis to an upset of the Seahawks in his first NFL game since he retired in 2021.

BetMGM sportsbook has made Rivers the +650 second choice to win the league’s Comeback Player of the Year award behind 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (-250).

Professional sports bettor Cris Zeniuk has made the Colts his best bet this week as 6-point home underdogs to the Niners on “Monday Night Football,” and pro handicapper Scott Kellen has made over 46½ his best bet.

“Old man Rivers starting for the Colts again. The market is still overcompensating for Jones being out,” said Zeniuk (@lasvegascris). “San Francisco has fewer sacks (16) this season than Cleveland’s Myles Garrett (21½), so Rivers faces less pressure than last week.

“Jonathan Taylor should be able to run on this weak Niners run defense, and the Colts are playing for their playoff lives … and it doesn’t grade out anywhere near this number by my metrics. Colts +3 would be a bet. Take the +6.”

Kellen, who went 4-1 against the spread last week in the Review-Journal NFL Challenge, expects the teams to go over a total he said is essentially the average points scored in an NFL game.

“Indy has plenty of talent on this offense to move the ball. And the 49ers offense has been rolling as of late,” said Kellen (@SixthSenseNFL). “We have two above average offenses and two below average defenses in a favorable indoor setting.”

Here are seven more weekend best bets (home team in CAPS)

Alabama-OKLAHOMA over 41

Wizardsportspicks.com handicapper Dana Lane made the Alabama-Oklahoma over in Friday’s College Football Playoff opener his best bet in the RJ Bowl Challenge.

“I always like to find best bets early because I have the most up-to-date information,” said Lane (@DanaLaneSports). “This is one of my favorite betting angles, with both teams being heavy under clubs along with a head-to-head meeting that cashed an under a month ago. The total that day was 46½ with a 5½-point adjustment made for this encounter.”

Packers (pick) over BEARS

“Bears luck runs out after one miracle win after another,” said pro sports bettor Scott Pritchard (PritchardsPicks.com). “History has a way of repeating itself. Green Bay owns Chicago over the years.”

Packers-BEARS under 46½

“Both teams are banged up on offense on a short week,” pro bettor Chuck Edel said. “We also have some wind gusting 25 mph and possibly higher off the lake.”

BROWNS (+10½) over Bills

Buffalo native and pro sports bettor Jeff Whitelaw has done well betting on and against the Bills this season.

“The Bills are coming off the big win on the road against New England, and now they’re going on their second road game against a decent running team with a great defensive line,” he said. “The last time they played a team with a great defensive line was Houston, and Josh Allen got sacked eight times.

“It’s sort of a soft spot, and the number looks very high to me. The Bills will probably win but not cover.”

SAINTS (-5) over Jets

Legendary sportscaster Brent Musburger, on a 13-6-1 ATS run in the RJ Challenge, is fading the Jets.

“There’s no bigger mess in the NFL than the New York Jets,” he said in a text message. “They’ve fired the defensive coordinator after trading away two stars at the deadline, and the quarterback room might as well be part of a ghost town. The Jets are traveling to New Orleans, which features a Saturday night on Bourbon Street and a spunky Saints team that may have discovered a quarterback of the future in Tyler Shough.”

BRONCOS (-3) over Jaguars

CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall expects the Broncos to extend their win streak to 12.

”Denver often cuts it close, but the Broncos are obviously in their comfort zone in those sorts of games, and the many playmakers on Vance Joseph’s defense seem well-suited to unnerve (Jaguars quarterback) Trevor Lawrence,” he said. “With (Broncos quarterback) Bo Nix off arguably his best NFL game, and the price fair enough, we’re hardly about to recommend against the NFL’s hottest team.”

COWBOYS (-2) over Chargers

“Dallas now has a 1 percent chance of making the playoffs, and the traditional Vegas belief is, all you need is ‘a chip and a chair,’” Gamblersworld.net handicapper Chip Chirimbes said. “Cowboys being established the favorite sways me. Take Dallas.”

Last week: 2-3

Season: 62-59-3

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.