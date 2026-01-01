Weekend football predictions: Pro sports bettors pick NFL, CFP games

Las Vegas professional sports bettors selected their best bets from NFL Week 18 and the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) carries the ball between safety Kam Curl (3), left, and cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (1) in an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet scores against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Before the season started, a BetMGM bettor in Nevada wagered $50,000 to win $3 million on the Seahawks to win the Super Bowl (60-1) and $50,000 to win $1.4 million on Seattle to win the NFC (28-1).

The Seahawks will be in the optimal position to make a title run if they beat the 49ers on Saturday to secure the NFC’s top playoff seed.

Professional sports bettors Cris Zeniuk and Jeff Whitelaw and legendary sportscaster Brent Musburger made Seattle (-1½) their weekend best bet.

“The San Francisco offense has been scary while going two games without punting, and it’s off an impressive win over a legitimate Bears team,” said Zeniuk (@lasvegascris), who recommends the Seahawks on the money line (-118). “Flip side is their defense has been a turnstile to the end zone for opposing teams, and their impressive offensive performances have been against some weak defenses.

“Seattle has a big boy defense that is one of the best, and their offense is right up there as well. Seattle is more than a field goal better than a San Francisco team lacking the depth it needs.”

Musburger, on a 19-10-1 against the spread run in the Review-Journal NFL Challenge, said he thinks the Seahawks’ run game could be the difference.

“In the last two weeks, the Seahawks have rushed for 171 yards and 163 yards against the Rams and Panthers,” he said. “I’m backing running backs Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet to lead the Seahawks to the No. 1 seed in the NFC.”

Seattle ranks second in the NFL in scoring offense (29.4 points per game) and scoring defense (18.1 ppg allowed), while the Niners have allowed 29.7 ppg in their past three.

“The 49ers defensively have just been playing atrocious,” Whitelaw said. “Seattle is a more complete team.”

In Saturday’s other NFL game, pro bettor Scott Pritchard is backing the Buccaneers (-2½) over the Panthers.

“Carolina’s strength is running the football,” said Pritchard (Pritchardspicks.com). “Tampa Bay at home with a good rush defense will be the difference.”

Here are six other best bets (home team in CAPS):

Thursday

Georgia (-6½) over Ole Miss

“Dr. Alan” Dumond is backing Georgia over Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

“We feel confident in laying the points with the Bulldogs, as Georgia has a huge coaching advantage with Kirby Smart over Ole Miss interim coach Pete Golding,” Dumond said. “The Bulldogs defense has been lights out in their last four games (29 total points).”

Sunday

BILLS (-7) over Jets

CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall is backing the Bills over the Jets in what probably will be Buffalo’s final home game at Highmark Stadium, their home since 1973.

“Lots of emotion on Sunday in Orchard Park,” he said. “The practical concerns are minor, at stake only the sixth rather than the seventh seed in the AFC playoffs, and we’ll see if (coach) Sean McDermott rests some starters after Josh Allen and friends make their expected appearances, but the emotion will be high even if it’s Mitch Trubisky and the backups on the field.

“The psychology angle is only part of the Buffalo case, however, as the Jets’ go-against argument is hard to ignore, considering how hideously bad they’ve been in losing and failing to cover their last four games by at least 23 points.”

GIANTS (+3½) over Cowboys

“I’m speculating that (Cowboys quarterback Dak) Prescott won’t play more than a half,” said pro bettor Chuck Edel (@chuckedel). “Dallas’ defense has allowed an average of 33.7 points in its last four games. The Giants are still playing hard.”

BEARS (-3) over Lions

“The Bears are going to play their guys against Detroit,” Whitelaw said. “(Chicago coach) Ben Johnson has said he really would like to get the 2 seed.”

STEELERS (+3½) over Ravens

Whitelaw wagered on the Ravens -3, while pro bettor Randy McKay backed the Steelers as 3½-point home underdogs as his best bet.

“The Ravens’ run game has been great, and (Derrick) Henry’s been unstoppable,” Whitelaw said. “The Steelers had their chance to win the division last week at Cleveland and blew it. I think the Ravens roll in this game.”

McKay (@RR39) envisions a tight matchup in the clash for the AFC North crown.

“The old rivalry should be another close, low-scoring game,” he said.

Last week: 4-3

Season: 71-66-3

