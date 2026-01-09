Weekend football predictions: Pro sports bettors pick NFL playoff games

Las Vegas pro sports bettors make their best bets from the NFL wild-card playoff games, with two of them predicting Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills to get eliminated.

Who are the betting favorites to be Raiders’ coach?

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) carries the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday Dec. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes)

At first glance, the Buffalo Bills appear to finally have a clear path back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1994.

Their playoff nemesis, the Kansas City Chiefs, who eliminated the Bills from four of the past five postseasons, are out of the picture.

But professional sports bettor Cris Zeniuk and CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall still expect the Bills to bow out of the playoffs early again this season.

They made the Jacksonville Jaguars their best bet of the NFL’s wild-card weekend Sunday as 1-point home underdogs to the Bills.

“There is no team with more pressure to win this playoff season than Buffalo,” said Zeniuk (@lasvegascris). “The Jags sputtered a bit early this year, but new coaching and acquisitions have settled in nicely, and they have the best stats over the last five weeks in the NFL.

“The Jags are playing with confidence and poise, (quarterback) Trevor (Lawrence) has stopped the mistakes, and they have home cooking to face a less than 100 percent (Bills quarterback) Josh Allen. The numbers say Jacksonville is the better team, and the pressure is on the entire Bills team.”

Allen is 0-4 straight up and against the spread on the road in the playoffs, and the Bills have lost eight straight road playoff games dating to 1995.

“Though Allen remains capable of magical moments, and James Cook led all NFL rushers with 1,621 yards, on the other side this was far from an elite Buffalo defense in 2025, especially versus the run, where the Bills ranked 28th,” Marshall said. “Meanwhile, the Jags are hot, having won and covered eight straight, including a takedown of the Broncos in Denver three weeks ago. The defense is loaded with ballhawks in the secondary.”

Here are six more weekend best bets (home team in CAPS):

Saturday PANTHERS (+10 ½ ) over Rams

The Carolina Panthers stunned the Los Angeles Rams 31-28 as 10-point home underdogs Nov. 30, and pro bettor Jeff Whitelaw expects Carolina to cover again.

“I think the Rams will probably win the game, but that’s a huge number for a road game,” he said.

BEARS (+1 ½ ) over Packers

“Dr. Alan” Dumond, who won the Marc Lawrence Playbook Wise Guys contest with a 25-11 ATS mark and took 12th in the Westgate SuperContest, expects the Chicago Bears to get their first playoff win since 2011 over the rival Green Bay Packers.

“The Bears have a strong home-field advantage, going 6-2 this season, and the atmosphere at Soldier Field will be electric,” he said. “The Packers are reeling, losers of four straight, and are at less than full strength.”

Packers (-1) over BEARS

Pro bettor Scott Pritchard and Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge champion Jay Kornegay made Green Bay their best bet.

“There is a reason a seventh seed is favored on the road versus a No. 2 seed,” said Pritchard (Pritchardspicks.com). “The Bears are overrated.”

Sunday EAGLES (-5) over 49ers

“A fresh Philly team who rested last week should have their way with a banged-up 49ers team,” said pro bettor Chuck Edel (@chuckedel). “San Fran has had trouble on both sides of the ball and is struggling versus playoff teams.”

Monday Texans (-3) over STEELERS

Whitelaw and pro bettor Randy McKay expect the Houston Texans to end the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 23-game home winning streak on “Monday Night Football.”

“Bad matchup for Pittsburgh versus Houston’s No. 1-rated defense,” said McKay (@RR39). “On the other side of the ball, I trust (Texans quarterback C.J.) Stroud and company to have more success against a Pittsburgh defense that has secondary issues to make big plays to win and cover.”

Whitelaw expects the Texans to shut down the Steelers.

“I don’t think Pittsburgh is going to be able to move the ball much on them,” he said. “I think the Texans win this one moderately easily.”

Texans-STEELERS under 38 ½

Dumond recommends a play on the under on Monday, noting that the Texans allow only 17.4 points per game and the Steelers have surrendered only 19 points per game in their past four.

“Despite both sides being involved in high-scoring affairs last week, we expect the defenses to control this game,” he said.

Last week: 5-4

Season: 76-70-3

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.