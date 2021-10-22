73°F
Weekend’s best bets: RJ betting reporters go head-to-head

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2021 - 5:03 pm
 
Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) gets past Kansas State linebacker Wayne Jones (4) duri ...
Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) gets past Kansas State linebacker Wayne Jones (4) during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Week 7 best bets

(Home team in CAPS)

Jim Barnes

Review-Journal

Last week: 1-1-1; Season: 6-10-2

IOWA STATE (-7) over Oklahoma State

ARMY (+3) over Wake Forest

Clemson-PITTSBURGH U48

Todd Dewey

Review-Journal

Last week: 1-2; Season: 7-10-1

TITANS (+4½) over Chiefs

PATRIOTS (-7) over Jets

Colts (+4½) over 49ERS

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

Pittsburgh's Jared Wayne (5) scores a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football g ...
College football betting trends — Week 8
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

In this May 2, 2019, file photo, the DraftKings logo is displayed at the sports betting company ...
DraftKings gets extension to pursue $22.5B takeover deal
By / RJ

Entain said in a statement Tuesday that the company’s board has been in discussions with DraftKings to explore the “merits and feasibility” of a potential deal and set a Nov. 16 “Put Up or Shut Up,” deadline for the proposal.

In this Aug. 1, 2018, photo, a gambler makes a sports bet at Harrah's casino in Atlantic City, ...
New Jersey reports billion-dollar sports betting handle in September
By Wayne Parry The Associated Press

New Jersey’s sports betting industry in September became the first in the United States to take in more than a billion dollars in bets in a single month. Nevada has yet to release its September numbers.