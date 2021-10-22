Weekend’s best bets: RJ betting reporters go head-to-head
Review-Journal sports betting reporters Jim Barnes and Todd Dewey post their best college football and NFL bets for Week 7.
Week 7 best bets
(Home team in CAPS)
Jim Barnes
Review-Journal
Last week: 1-1-1; Season: 6-10-2
IOWA STATE (-7) over Oklahoma State
ARMY (+3) over Wake Forest
Clemson-PITTSBURGH U48
Todd Dewey
Review-Journal
Last week: 1-2; Season: 7-10-1
TITANS (+4½) over Chiefs
PATRIOTS (-7) over Jets
Colts (+4½) over 49ERS
