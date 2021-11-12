Weekend’s best bets: RJ betting reporters go head-to-head
Review-Journal sports betting reporters Jim Barnes and Todd Dewey post their best college football and NFL bets for this weekend.
Week 10 best bets
(Home team in CAPS)
Jim Barnes
Review-Journal
Last week: 2-1
Season: 9-16-2
■ Arkansas (-2½) over LSU
■ BAYLOR (+6½) over Oklahoma
■ Lions (+8½) over STEELERS
Todd Dewey
Review-Journal
Last week: 2-1
Season: 14-12-1
■ PATRIOTS (-2) over Browns
■ TITANS (-3) over Saints
■ CHARGERS (-3) over Vikings