Weekend’s best bets: RJ betting reporters go head-to-head

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 11, 2021 - 5:25 pm
 
Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks (16) tries to get away from Mississippi State defender Fred Peters (38) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Week 10 best bets

(Home team in CAPS)

Jim Barnes

Review-Journal

Last week: 2-1

Season: 9-16-2

■ Arkansas (-2½) over LSU

■ BAYLOR (+6½) over Oklahoma

■ Lions (+8½) over STEELERS

Todd Dewey

Review-Journal

Last week: 2-1

Season: 14-12-1

■ PATRIOTS (-2) over Browns

■ TITANS (-3) over Saints

■ CHARGERS (-3) over Vikings

Raiders report: Defensive tackle headed to injured reserve
Man shot by officers in confrontation near Red Rock Canyon entrance
2 charged with sex trafficking after fatal Las Vegas shooting
Circa rappelling event in downtown Las Vegas abruptly canceled
Blake Shelton’s club to rock the Strip, country style
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) rushes in the third quarter of an NCAA college footba ...
College football betting trends — Week 11
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.