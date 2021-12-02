Weekend’s best bets: RJ betting reporters go head-to-head
Review-Journal sports betting reporters Jim Barnes and Todd Dewey post their best college football and NFL bets for this weekend.
Week 13 best bets
(Home team in CAPS)
Jim Barnes
Review-Journal
Last week: 3-0
Season: 15-19-2
— Appalachian State (-2½) over Louisiana-Lafayette
— Houston (+10½) over Cincinnati
— LIONS (+7) over Vikings
Todd Dewey
Review-Journal
Last week: 2-1
Season: 19-16-1
— Western Kentucky-Utsa (Over 72½)
— 49ers (-3) over SEAHAWKS
— Patriots (+3) over BILLS