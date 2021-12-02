71°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Betting

Weekend’s best bets: RJ betting reporters go head-to-head

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2021 - 2:00 pm
 
Houston Cougars wide receiver Jake Herslow gestures after scoring against South Florida during ...
Houston Cougars wide receiver Jake Herslow gestures after scoring against South Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Week 13 best bets

(Home team in CAPS)

Jim Barnes

Review-Journal

Last week: 3-0

Season: 15-19-2

— Appalachian State (-2½) over Louisiana-Lafayette

— Houston (+10½) over Cincinnati

— LIONS (+7) over Vikings

Todd Dewey

Review-Journal

Last week: 2-1

Season: 19-16-1

— Western Kentucky-Utsa (Over 72½)

— 49ers (-3) over SEAHAWKS

— Patriots (+3) over BILLS

MOST READ
1
A’s reportedly eyeing Tropicana site for possible Strip ballpark
A’s reportedly eyeing Tropicana site for possible Strip ballpark
2
Graney: Home-run coaching hires for Raiders
Graney: Home-run coaching hires for Raiders
3
Man accused of beating girlfriend, injecting her with heroin
Man accused of beating girlfriend, injecting her with heroin
4
Las Vegas teen died from cocaine overdose, coroner rules
Las Vegas teen died from cocaine overdose, coroner rules
5
Woman hits $400K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
Woman hits $400K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
 
Patriots-Buccaneers one of most likely Super Bowl matchups
By / RJ

Based on a parlay of each team’s conference futures at BetMGM — where the Bucs are +210 favorites to win the NFC and the Pats are the +450 third pick to win the AFC — the odds are 16-1 that the matchup happens.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) looks for a receiver as offensive guard Rodger ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 12
By / RJ

SixthSenseSports.com handicapper Scott Kellen analyzes every NFL Sunday and Monday game, with trends and final scores for each.