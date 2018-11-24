Betting

West isn’t best when playing early NFL game on East Coast

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2018 - 5:25 pm
 

Wagering against a West Coast team playing an early game on the East Coast has been a winning formula over the years.

Bettors have three chances to employ that strategy in 10 a.m. games Sunday: Tampa Bay as a 3-point favorite over San Francisco, Carolina as a 3½-point favorite over Seattle and Baltimore as a 10½-point favorite over Oakland.

We’ll pass on the Ravens laying double digits in quarterback Lamar Jackson’s second career start. But we’ll back the Buccaneers and Panthers to cover small spreads at home.

The 49ers have been especially bad after traveling across the country. They’ve lost their last 11 games in the Eastern Time Zone while going 3-8 against the spread. San Francisco also is 0-5 on the road this season.

Tampa Bay and the Niners have two of the NFL’s worst defenses but the Bucs have a big edge on offense. They lead the league in total offense (458.5 yards per game) and are eighth in scoring (26.7 points per game).

Jameis Winston replaced Ryan Fitzpatrick and promptly guided Tampa Bay to four consecutive touchdown drives in last week’s 38-35 loss to the New York Giants. But if Winston struggles, look for Fitzpatrick to turn back into Fitzmagic and lead the Bucs to the win and cover.

The Seahawks have played well on the road, covering their last three games. But Carolina has been better at home, winning 10 straight while going 8-2 ATS. The Panthers are 5-0 at home this season and 4-1 ATS.

Cam Newton missed an open receiver on a late 2-point conversion try in Sunday’s 20-19 loss at Detroit. But Newton has completed a career-high 68 percent of his passes for 20 touchdowns and six interceptions and his passer rating has surpassed 100 in a franchise-record five straight games. Carolina also is 19-8-1 ATS in its last 28 games against the NFC West.

Three more plays (home team in CAPS):

COLTS (-8) over Dolphins: Ryan Tannehill returns for Miami but Indianapolis still has a huge edge at QB with the resurgent Andrew Luck, who is second in the NFL in TD passes (29) to Patrick Mahomes. Luck has thrown for at least three TDs in seven straight games and the Colts have averaged 36.5 ppg during a four-game win streak (3-0-1 ATS). The Dolphins have covered only one of their last 10 road games.

Patriots (-10) over JETS: We’ll take Tom Brady (41) over Josh McCown (39) in the second-oldest quarterback matchup in NFL history. New England has had two weeks to stew over its 34-10 loss at Tennessee before its bye. The Patriots are on a 30-8 cover run on the road following a straight up loss. The reeling Jets have scored only 43 points during a four-game losing streak while going 0-4 ATS. Brady should have plenty of time to throw against a weak pass rush (22 sacks) to a receiving corps expected to include Rob Gronkowski.

VIKINGS (-3½) over Packers: Neither team has lived up to expectations this season. But we’ll side with the home team laying a short price as Green Bay has lost its last seven road games while going 1-5-1 ATS. Minnesota has won and covered the last two meetings at home. The teams played to a 29-29 tie at Lambeau Field in Week 2, when Vikings rookie kicker Daniel Carlson missed three field attempts, including two in overtime.

Last week: 4-1 against the spread.

Season: 29-23-3.

More betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 13
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik discuss their picks for College Football Week 13
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 12
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik discuss their picks for NFL Week 12
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 12
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik discuss their picks for College Football Week 12.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 11
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik discuss their picks for NFL Week 11.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 10
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik break down the NFL Week 10 slate.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 11
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik break down college football week 11 match ups.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 9
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 9 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 10
Description: Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 10 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 8
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 8 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 9
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 9 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 8
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 8 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 7
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 7 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 7
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 7 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 6
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 6 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 5
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 5 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 5
Todd Dewey and John Lukasik go over their picks for week five of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 4
Todd Dewey and John Lukasik go over their picks for week four of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 4
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Cromwell sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week four of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 3
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Cromwell sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week three of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Canelo vs. GGG
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over the lines and their picks for Canelo vs. GGG 2.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 3
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week three of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 2
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week two of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 1
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt go over their picks for week one of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 2
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and USIntegrity president Matt Holt goes over their picks for week two of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Giants
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Giants season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Giants
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Giants season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Buffalo Bills
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 Buffalo Bills season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Jets
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Jets season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Miami Dolphins
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 Miami Dolphins season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Atlanta Falcons
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Atlanta Falcons will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Carolina Panthers
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Carolina Panthers will perform in the 2018 season.
More in Betting
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Betting Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like