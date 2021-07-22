Westgate announces odds for Golden Knights’ game vs. Kraken
The Westgate has posted odds for the season opener Oct. 12 at T-Mobile Arena pitting the expansion Seattle Kraken against the Golden Knights.
The Golden Knights are heavily favored to welcome the Seattle Kraken into the NHL with a loss.
The Knights were installed as -280 favorites at the Westgate for the season opener Oct. 12 at T-Mobile Arena. The Kraken are +245 for their inaugural game.
The matchup was announced on ESPN during the Kraken’s expansion draft Wednesday.
The Westgate has set the total for the game at 5½ with the under at -130. The Knights are -110 to cover the -1½ puck line.
The Knights are the co-favorites with the Colorado Avalanche at 5-1 to win the Stanley Cup this season. The Kraken are 80-1 — better odds than nine existing teams.
