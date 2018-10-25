Betting

Westgate bettor places $48K wager on Texans over Dolphins

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2018 - 1:53 pm
 

After an 0-3 start, the Houston Texans have won four straight games and are starting to resemble the team many had penciled in as their sleeper pick to win the Super Bowl.

Houston is a home favorite of 7 or 7½ points at Las Vegas sports books over Miami on “Thursday Night Football.”

A Westgate sports book bettor on Sunday night placed a $48,000 wager to win $40,000 on the Texans at minus 7 (minus 120).

“Outside of his bet, we’re pretty split with a lot on both sides,” Westgate sports book director John Murray said. “His bet is setting up our decision.”

At the MGM Resorts sports book, there wasn’t much betting interest in the game as of Thursday afternoon.

“It’s been pretty quiet. It’s a small decision for us at this point,” The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback said. “There’s no sharp play. It’s been mostly public money here on the favorite. They’ve got that winning streak going and Miami hasn’t looked too well.”

After a 3-0 start, the Dolphins have lost three of their last four games, rallying to beat the Bears in overtime at home behind backup quarterback Brock Osweiler before losing to the Lions last week.

The Texans are coming off a 20-7 win at Jacksonville and their defense has allowed only 12 points per game the past three weeks.

“Tonight’s game is kind of a tale of two teams going in different directions,” Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito said. “This is the Texans team most people expected. Right now they look like they’re in command of the AFC South. (QB Deshaun) Watson, though he has taken a lot of hits, is playing much better and Lamar Miller had a 100-yard rushing game and a TD last week.

“The Dolphins have suffered a number of injuries, losing (QB Ryan) Tannehill, young playmaker Albert Wilson and some guys on defense as well.”

The early money was on the Texans at Station Casinos as well.

“By the time it kicks off, we’ll probably be fish fans,” Esposito said.

The consensus total is 44½.

More betting: Follow all of our betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 8
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 8 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 9
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 9 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 8
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 8 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 7
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 7 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 7
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 7 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 6
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 6 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 5
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 5 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 5
Todd Dewey and John Lukasik go over their picks for week five of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 4
Todd Dewey and John Lukasik go over their picks for week four of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 4
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Cromwell sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week four of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 3
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Cromwell sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week three of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Canelo vs. GGG
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over the lines and their picks for Canelo vs. GGG 2.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 3
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week three of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 2
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week two of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 1
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt go over their picks for week one of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 2
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and USIntegrity president Matt Holt goes over their picks for week two of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Giants
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Giants season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Giants
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Giants season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Buffalo Bills
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 Buffalo Bills season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Jets
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Jets season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Miami Dolphins
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 Miami Dolphins season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Atlanta Falcons
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Atlanta Falcons will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Carolina Panthers
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Carolina Panthers will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New England Patriots
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New England Patriots season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Description: Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New Orleans Saints
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the New Orleans Saints will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Houston Texans
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Houston Texans will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Tennessee Titans
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Titans will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Indianapolis Colts
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Indianapolis Colts will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Jacksonville Jaguars
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Jacksonville Jaguars will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Detroit Lions
Sports Betting Spotlight host Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Analytics Oddsmaker Will Bernanke go over the odds for the Detroit Lions 2018 season.
More in Betting
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Betting Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like