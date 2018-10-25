Westgate bettor places $48K wager on Texans over Dolphins

Houston is a home favorite of 7 or 7½ points at Las Vegas sports books over Miami on “Thursday Night Football.”

Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (7) is lifted by teammate Greg Mancz (65) after kicked a winning field goal against the Dallas Cowboys during overtime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

After an 0-3 start, the Houston Texans have won four straight games and are starting to resemble the team many had penciled in as their sleeper pick to win the Super Bowl.

A Westgate sports book bettor on Sunday night placed a $48,000 wager to win $40,000 on the Texans at minus 7 (minus 120).

“Outside of his bet, we’re pretty split with a lot on both sides,” Westgate sports book director John Murray said. “His bet is setting up our decision.”

At the MGM Resorts sports book, there wasn’t much betting interest in the game as of Thursday afternoon.

“It’s been pretty quiet. It’s a small decision for us at this point,” The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback said. “There’s no sharp play. It’s been mostly public money here on the favorite. They’ve got that winning streak going and Miami hasn’t looked too well.”

After a 3-0 start, the Dolphins have lost three of their last four games, rallying to beat the Bears in overtime at home behind backup quarterback Brock Osweiler before losing to the Lions last week.

The Texans are coming off a 20-7 win at Jacksonville and their defense has allowed only 12 points per game the past three weeks.

“Tonight’s game is kind of a tale of two teams going in different directions,” Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito said. “This is the Texans team most people expected. Right now they look like they’re in command of the AFC South. (QB Deshaun) Watson, though he has taken a lot of hits, is playing much better and Lamar Miller had a 100-yard rushing game and a TD last week.

“The Dolphins have suffered a number of injuries, losing (QB Ryan) Tannehill, young playmaker Albert Wilson and some guys on defense as well.”

The early money was on the Texans at Station Casinos as well.

“By the time it kicks off, we’ll probably be fish fans,” Esposito said.

The consensus total is 44½.

