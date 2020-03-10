58°F
Betting

Westgate not altering March Madness plans

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 10, 2020 - 2:34 pm
 

March Madness will go on as planned at the Westgate.

The casino is closely monitoring developments regarding the coronavirus and is taking precautions, but it has no plans to close its 1,500-seat auditorium for the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, Westgate sportsbook vice president Jay Kornegay said.

“We’re just like everybody else,” he said. “We’re looking at what we can do on our end and following the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommendations. … We’re monitoring everything, not just locally but globally.”

Westgate Hoops Central is one of the most popular destinations for college basketball fans in Las Vegas for the opening four days of the tournament (March 19-22 this year).

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

