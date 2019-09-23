Westgate offering SuperContest REBOOT, PropKnight contests

The $500-entry SuperContest Reboot is for NFL Weeks 9-17 and the $100-entry PropKnight contest requires entrants to pick over or under on 30 Knights’ player props.

Handicapping contests are thriving at Las Vegas sportsbooks and the Westgate is offering three new options, including a SuperContest REBOOT for NFL Weeks 9 to 17.

The entry fee for the new contest is $500 (limit two entries per person) and the format is the same as the SuperContest, in which entrants select five weekly NFL sides against the spread. The registration deadline is Nov. 2.

“Some people didn’t get a chance to enter a football contest this year or aren’t doing as well as they would like in a current contest, so here’s a second chance for you,” Westgate sportsbook vice president Jay Kornegay said. “The key component is you don’t have to be entered in the original SuperContest to enter the REBOOT. It’s a fresh start for everyone.”

PropKnight

The Westgate also is offering a PropKnight hockey contest in which entrants pick over or under on 30 Golden Knights’ regular season player props. The entry fee is $100 (limit three entries), the top three finishers are paid and the deadline is Oct. 2.

The Pro Basketball Season Wins Challenge costs $250 to enter (maximum three entries) at the Westgate and contestants pick over or under on all 30 NBA regular season win totals. Entry deadline is Oct. 22.

Contest leaders

The leaders in Las Vegas’ high-end handicapping contests have compiled incredible ATS records. Check each casino’s website for their weekly picks.

There is a five-way tie for first place in the $1,500-entry SuperContest at 14-1 and a two-way tie in the $1,000-entry Circa Sports Million Pro Football Contest at 13-2, with a $143,750 quarterly prize to be awarded after Week 4.

The $5,000-entry, winner-take-all SuperContest Gold leader has a 13-2 mark. The $1,000-entry Golden Nugget Ultimate Football Challenge leader is 17-3-1 and the $500 William Hill College Pick’em Football Contest leader is 17-4.

Consensus top five

The consensus top five plays in the Circa Million contest went 5-0 ATS in Week 3 and are 9-5-1 after three weeks.

The consensus top five in the SuperContest went 4-1 to improve to 10-5 this season.

The Rams were the top choice in both contests and there were three other common consensus plays in the Lions, Steelers and Ravens.

The Seahawks were the lone loser in the SuperContest, losing 33-27 to the Saints as 4-point home favorites.

UCLA live at 16-1

In case you missed it Saturday night, Bishop Gorman product Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Demetric Felton with 1:07 left as UCLA erased a 32-point second-half deficit in a stunning 67-63 upset win at Washington State.

Twenty-two William Hill bettors placed live money-line wagers on the Bruins at 16-1 odds. One bettor placed a $320 wager that paid $5,120.

