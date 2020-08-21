Westgate offers up to 34 free room nights per SuperContest entry

To attract more entries, the Westgate is offering those who enter the SuperContest two free hotel room nights for every week during the NFL’s 17-week regular season.

The Westgate Sportsbook on the first day of the casino reopening after the coronavirus pandemicÕs mandated closure at the Westgate in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 18, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

People watch Super Bowl LIII at the Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Sign-ups for the Westgate SuperContest are way down this year largely because of the lack of out-of-state visitors caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

To attract more entries, the Westgate is offering those who enter the SuperContest two free hotel room nights for every week during the NFL’s 17-week regular season.

“We think it’s a great promotion to give football fans during these tough times to entice them to join the SuperContest, have fun with it and hopefully win some money,” Westgate sportsbook vice president Jay Kornegay said.

The offer is good for any day of the week, as long as there is availability, and there are no resort fees, Kornegay said. There are some blackout dates, including Dec. 31 through Jan. 2.

The offer is for contestants only, is not transferable and the room nights cannot be stockpiled.

The $1,500-entry SuperContest had a record 3,328 entries and $1.47 million first prize last year. There were 311 entries as of Friday afternoon as the Westgate kicked off its annual SuperContest Weekend.

Contestants make five weekly NFL picks against the spread.

The Westgate will give away four SuperContest entries in a raffle drawing at 8 p.m. Saturday. The public can get raffle tickets by making futures bets, baseball parlays and parimutuel wagers.

