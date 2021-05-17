Westgate posts lines on all 272 NFL games — FULL LIST

The Westgate sportsbook has posted point spreads and totals on all 272 games in the NFL’s first 17-game, 18-week regular season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)

The Westgate has posted point spreads and totals on all 272 games in the NFL’s first 17-game, 18-week regular season.

The sportsbook staff made the numbers together Saturday.

“We went through them game by game. I’m still exhausted from that,” Westgate vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said Monday. “We all had different power ratings on teams.

“It’s the first time we’ve ever done this. We’ll close it at the start of the season. But having them up will give people the opportunity to bet the entire schedule.”

One of the most compelling matchups of the season is scheduled for Week 4, when Tom Brady returns to New England for the first time since he left the franchise last year after 20 seasons and six Super Bowl titles.

Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3½-point favorites over the Patriots and the total is 49 for the Oct. 3 showdown on “Sunday Night Football.”

“We were close on that one,” Sherman said. “We had some 3s, some 3½s and some 4s. That was an easy one with our ratings. There was not much discussion on that game.”

There were two $1,100 straight bets placed to win $1,000 each on the Minnesota Vikings (+3½) at the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 and on the Chicago Bears (+3½) at the Raiders in Week 5.

The Raiders are favored in six games, all at Allegiant Stadium: -1½ over the Los Angeles Chargers, -2½ over the Denver Broncos and Washington Football Team, -3½ over the Bears and Philadelphia Eagles, and -4½ over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Raiders are 4-point home underdogs to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 and 5½-point underdogs at the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

Attached is the entire list of lines:

Westgate NFL Betting Lines by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.