Westgate SuperBook posts Super Bowl 59 prop bets — FULL LIST

The menu of Super Bowl props is on display at the Westgate SuperBook, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, i ...
The menu of Super Bowl props is on display at the Westgate SuperBook, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2025 - 7:00 pm
 

The Westgate SuperBook posted its massive menu of prop bets Thursday for Super Bowl 59 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Here’s the full list:

Westgate Super Bowl 59 prop... by Las Vegas Review-Journal

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

