Betting

Westgate SuperBook posts Super Bowl LVII prop bets — FULL LIST

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 2, 2023 - 8:32 pm
 
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in action during the NFC Championship NFL football ...
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in action during the NFC Championship NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The Westgate SuperBook posted its full package of prop bets Thursday for Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

Here’s the list:

Sb LVII Props-westgate by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

