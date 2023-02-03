Westgate SuperBook posts Super Bowl LVII prop bets — FULL LIST
The Westgate SuperBook posted its full package of prop bets Thursday for Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.
Here’s the list:
Sb LVII Props-westgate by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd
