Westgate SuperContest features 12 ways to win money

Along with crowning the overall SuperContest champion, the NFL handicapping contest will feature six three-week contests, three six-week contests and two nine-week contests.

One entry. Twelve ways to win money.

That’s what the Westgate SuperBook is offering contestants after its 11 in-season contests within the $1,000-entry SuperContest proved popular last year.

“We’ve had so much positive feedback about the in-season contests that we really did highlight that,” SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay said. “Everything that we’re doing this year is ahead of last year’s pace, so we’re happy about that.”

Contestants make five weekly picks against the spread during the 18-week NFL season. Each win is worth one point, with a half point for a push.

Ryan LeGates won the SuperContest last season with a 60-29-1 ATS record, topping a field of 1,599 and taking home $197,200.

The 11 in-season contests offer a total of $810,000 in prize money. The remaining entry fees will go to the season-long prize pool, with the top 20 places paid.

The SuperContest pays back 100 percent of the entry fees, and contestants can have up to seven entries.

The three-week contests pay the top three places $25,000, $10,000 and $5,000.

The six-week contests pay the top four finishers $50,000, $25,000, $10,000 and $5,000.

The nine-week contests pay the top five places $75,000, $40,000, $20,000, $10,000 and $5,000.

The Westgate also offers the $5,000-entry, winner-take-all SuperContest Gold and the $500-entry SuperContest Reboot, which comprises Weeks 10 to 18. Entry in the season-long SuperContest isn’t required to enter the Reboot.

The SuperBook also offers a $200-entry NFL season wins challenge contest. Entrants choose over or under win totals for all 32 teams, and the contestant with the most correct picks is declared the winner.

Ten SuperContest entries will be given away in a raffle at 7 p.m. Aug. 19 at the SuperBook. Guests can earn raffle tickets by making bets on baseball, football futures and parimutuel wagering. They also get tickets for entering the SuperContest golf tournament (sold out) and/or entering the SuperContest, Gold or Reboot.

