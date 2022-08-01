Westgate SuperContest guarantees $1.1M in 11 in-season contests

In addition to crowning the overall season champion, the Westgate SuperContest will feature six three-week contests, three six-week contests and two nine-week contests.

The Westgate SuperBook is guaranteeing $1.1 million in prize money for 11 in-season contests in its $1,000-entry SuperContest.

In addition to crowning the overall SuperContest champion, the NFL handicapping contest will feature six three-week contests, three six-week contests and two nine-week contests.

The nine-week contests are new to the SuperContest, where contestants make five weekly picks against the spread during the 18-week NFL regular season.

“We had so much positive feedback surrounding the in-season contests, we figured we might as well add the first-half and second-half season contests,” SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay said.

The Westgate needs 1,100 entries to meet its guarantees. All additional entry fees will go to the overall champion. The SuperContest drew 1,972 entries last season, when the alias Sportshandicapper won the title and $335,800 with a 62-28 record ATS (69 percent).

“The winning amount for the overall champion should surpass any of the in-season contests,” Kornegay said.

The three-week contests pay the top three places $50,000, $10,000 and $5,000.

The six-week contests pay the top four finishers $75,000, $25,000, $10,000 and $5,000.

The nine-week contests pay the top five places $100,000, $50,000, $20,000, $10,000 and $5,000.

Gold, Reboot, NFL wins

The Westgate also offers the $5,000-entry, winner-take-all SuperContest Gold and the $500-entry SuperContest Reboot, which comprises Weeks 10-18. Entry in the season-long SuperContest isn’t required to enter the Reboot.

The SuperBook also offers a $200-entry NFL season wins challenge contest. Entrants choose over or under win totals for all 32 teams and the contestant with the most correct picks is declared the winner.

SuperContest weekend

The book will host SuperContest weekend Aug. 19 and 20. Ten SuperContest entries will be given away in a raffle at 9 p.m. on Aug. 20. Guests can earn raffle tickets by making bets on baseball, football futures and parimutuel wagering.

Raffle tickets also will be provided to entrants in a four-man scramble golf tournament scheduled for Aug. 20 at the Las Vegas Country Club. The cost is $90 per golfer and includes dinner. The event is limited to 100 golfers. Those interested can call 888-457-3307.

