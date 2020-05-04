Westgate ‘thrilled’ to reopen betting app this week

The Westgate sportsbook, which shut down with the casino in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, has timed its return with Saturday’s UFC 249.

In this March 15, 2018, file photo, a board displays odds for different bets on the NCAA college basketball tournament at the Westgate Superbook sports book in Las Vegas. The sports books are closed, and the only things left to bet on mobile apps are virtual racing and Russian ping pong. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

The wait is almost over for the Westgate sportsbook team.

The sportsbook plans to reopen its app at 9 a.m. Thursday after being shut down along with the casino in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s an energy boost for everyone,” Westgate sportsbook vice president Jay Kornegay said. “We’re very thrilled to be back.”

The Westgate timed its return to Saturday’s UFC 249, which is expected to attract heavy action. Kornegay said the app would be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with extended hours if events warrant. He said the app would be open until 9 p.m. or later Saturday for the UFC event.

Only customers with existing Westgate accounts will be able to use the app. New accounts cannot be created until the casino reopens. Deposits and withdrawals for existing accounts can be handled through the app.

The core Westgate sportsbook team has been working from home during the shutdown, preparing futures odds and other offerings for the app’s return, Kornegay said. A skeleton crew has started meeting in the office using social distancing practices, including desks spaced at least 10 feet apart, he said.

“It’s very uplifting for our team to come in and see each other instead of just hearing our voices,” Kornegay said.

The South Point announced Monday that it would reopen its app Wednesday.

South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews posted on Twitter that the casino would take sign-ups for new customers and deposits for existing customers in the valet parking area from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

Only four Las Vegas sportsbooks — Caesars Entertainment, Circa Sports, MGM Resorts and William Hill — have maintained operations throughout the shutdown.

