Westgate to offer new Survivor, College SuperContests this season

SuperContest Survivor and College will join the football handicapping contest options at the Westgate, including a new price point for the flagship SuperContest.

The Westgate SuperBook will debut two new football handicapping contests this season, SuperContest Survivor and SuperContest College.

Survivor is a $5,000-entry, winner-take-all elimination contest in which participants must pick a winning team, with no point spreads, each week of the 18-week NFL regular season. Teams can be used only once.

The SuperBook will continue to offer SuperContest Gold, its $5,000-entry, winner-take-all contest in which participants make five weekly picks against the spread during the NFL season.

“We’ve been talking about doing Survivor for the last couple of years,” Westgate vice president of race and sports John Murray said. “We wanted to do something a little bit different, and in keeping with that theme of the SuperContest Gold, we thought it would be a cool idea to do a $5,000 Survivor contest as well for the more high-end players.”

Contestants can have up to 10 entries each in Survivor, and 100 percent of the entry fees in all SuperContests will be paid back to the players.

College is a $500-entry contest in which participants make seven weekly picks against the spread (no totals) for 14 weeks of the college football season. The contest will start in the final week of August and finish in the final week of November, and contestants can have up to 10 entries each.

“There’s been a lot of people asking us for years to do some kind of college contest, and here it is,” Murray said. “We’re just trying to give people some new stuff to get excited about for football.

“It’s the first big-money college contest in Nevada, to my knowledge, that people can submit picks on their mobile devices, the same way they can for the SuperContest.”

Official rules for each contest will be finalized at a later date, and registration for all SuperContests will open July 1.

SuperContest back to $1,500

The SuperContest, which set the standard as the world’s most prestigious NFL handicapping contest, will up the ante next season from $1,000 per entry to $1,500 per entry, its previous price point before it was lowered to $1,000 in recent years.

The format of making five weekly picks ATS during the NFL season will remain the same, and the SuperContest will again feature 11 in-season contests: two nine-week, three six-week and six three-week.

“We’re taking the buy-in back up to the traditional $1,500 in an effort to get the top of the SuperContest payouts a little higher,” Murray said. “We want to see the winner and top people in the SuperContest win some more money this year, so that’s why we’re increasing the entry fee a little bit and we are going to reduce the in-season prize pool a little bit.”

The Westgate has discontinued the SuperContest Reboot, a $500-entry contest that covered the final nine weeks of the NFL season.

SuperContest weekend will take place Aug. 15 and 16, with an event Aug. 15 at the Westgate where people can win free entries into the SuperContest and SuperContest College, and a golf tournament Aug. 16 at Las Vegas Country Club.

The Westgate also offers $200-entry season wins contests for the NFL, NBA and MLB.

