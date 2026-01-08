Westgate VP wins Review-Journal NFL Challenge; Stone wins Bowl Challenge
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge winner Jay Kornegay and Bowl Challenge winner Paul Stone give their best bets for the CFP semifinals and NFL wild-card weekend.
The long-running Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge is modeled after the Westgate SuperContest, so it’s fitting that longtime SuperBook executive Jay Kornegay has dominated the contest.
Kornegay won his fourth RJ Challenge title in seven seasons after going 5-0 against the spread in NFL Week 18 to finish 52-36-2 ATS (59 percent).
The SuperBook vice president of marketing has compiled five consecutive winning seasons (253-181-16, 58.3 percent), hitting 70 percent of his picks (59-25-6) in 2023 en route to the RJ title.
Kornegay, who also won the contest in 2019 (50-33-2) and 2021 (51-37-2), made the Green Bay Packers (-1) his best bet of the NFL’s wild-card weekend in Saturday’s game at the Chicago Bears.
“The Packers are a team more built for the playoffs,” he said. “I expect (Green Bay running backs) Josh Jacobs and Emanuel Wilson to outperform (Bears backs) D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai.
“This will put more pressure on (Chicago quarterback) Caleb Williams, which should lead to struggles and possible turnovers.”
Professional handicapper Paul Stone went 9-3 ATS and hit his best bet to win the RJ College Bowl Challenge. Gamblersworld.net handicapper Chip Chirimbes went 8-4 ATS to place second after winning last season’s contest with a 10-3-2 record.
Stone’s best bet in Friday’s College Football Playoff semifinal is Indiana (-3½) over Oregon. The Hoosiers upset the Ducks 30-20 in Oregon on Oct. 11 as 7-point underdogs.
“Indiana is fundamentally sound in all areas and doesn’t make many mistakes,” said Stone (@PaulStoneSports). “Oregon scored one offensive touchdown in the final three quarters in the first meeting. The Ducks only averaged 4.2 yards per play and were 3-for-14 on third down in that game. I like (coach) Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers by a touchdown.”
Here are the final RJ NFL and Bowl Challenge standings:
NFL Challenge
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 5-0
Season: 52-36-2
Points: 53
— — —
Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Last week: 4-1
Season: 46-44
Points: 46
— — —
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 5-0
Season: 45-43-2
Points: 46
— — —
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 3-2
Season: 45-43-2
Points: 46
— — —
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 45-44-1
Points: 45½
— — —
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 3-2
Season: 44-44-2
Points: 45
— — —
Chuck Esposito
Red Rock SB director
Last week: 4-1
Season: 43-46-1
Points: 43½
— — —
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 41-46-3
Points: 42½
— — —
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 42-48
Points: 42
— — —
Scott Kellen
@SixthSense NFL
Last week: 2-3
Season: 40-48-2
Points: 41
— — —
College Bowl Challenge
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Record: 9-3
Points: 10
— — —
Chip Chrimbes
Gamblersworld.net
Record: 8-4
Points: 9
— — —
Dana Lane
WizardSportsPicks.com
Record: 7-4-1
Points: 8½
— — —
Bruce Marshall
CBS Sportsline
Record: 7-5
Points: 8
— — —
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Record: 5-6-1
Points: 5½
— — —
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Record: 4-8
Points: 4
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.