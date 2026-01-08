Westgate VP wins Review-Journal NFL Challenge; Stone wins Bowl Challenge

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge winner Jay Kornegay and Bowl Challenge winner Paul Stone give their best bets for the CFP semifinals and NFL wild-card weekend.

Jay Kornegay, vice president of the Westgate SuperBook, poses for a portrait on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The long-running Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge is modeled after the Westgate SuperContest, so it’s fitting that longtime SuperBook executive Jay Kornegay has dominated the contest.

Kornegay won his fourth RJ Challenge title in seven seasons after going 5-0 against the spread in NFL Week 18 to finish 52-36-2 ATS (59 percent).

The SuperBook vice president of marketing has compiled five consecutive winning seasons (253-181-16, 58.3 percent), hitting 70 percent of his picks (59-25-6) in 2023 en route to the RJ title.

Kornegay, who also won the contest in 2019 (50-33-2) and 2021 (51-37-2), made the Green Bay Packers (-1) his best bet of the NFL’s wild-card weekend in Saturday’s game at the Chicago Bears.

“The Packers are a team more built for the playoffs,” he said. “I expect (Green Bay running backs) Josh Jacobs and Emanuel Wilson to outperform (Bears backs) D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai.

“This will put more pressure on (Chicago quarterback) Caleb Williams, which should lead to struggles and possible turnovers.”

Professional handicapper Paul Stone went 9-3 ATS and hit his best bet to win the RJ College Bowl Challenge. Gamblersworld.net handicapper Chip Chirimbes went 8-4 ATS to place second after winning last season’s contest with a 10-3-2 record.

Stone’s best bet in Friday’s College Football Playoff semifinal is Indiana (-3½) over Oregon. The Hoosiers upset the Ducks 30-20 in Oregon on Oct. 11 as 7-point underdogs.

“Indiana is fundamentally sound in all areas and doesn’t make many mistakes,” said Stone (@PaulStoneSports). “Oregon scored one offensive touchdown in the final three quarters in the first meeting. The Ducks only averaged 4.2 yards per play and were 3-for-14 on third down in that game. I like (coach) Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers by a touchdown.”

Here are the final RJ NFL and Bowl Challenge standings:

NFL Challenge

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 5-0

Season: 52-36-2

Points: 53

Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Last week: 4-1

Season: 46-44

Points: 46

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 5-0

Season: 45-43-2

Points: 46

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 3-2

Season: 45-43-2

Points: 46

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 45-44-1

Points: 45½

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 3-2

Season: 44-44-2

Points: 45

Chuck Esposito

Red Rock SB director

Last week: 4-1

Season: 43-46-1

Points: 43½

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 41-46-3

Points: 42½

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 42-48

Points: 42

Scott Kellen

@SixthSense NFL

Last week: 2-3

Season: 40-48-2

Points: 41

College Bowl Challenge

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Record: 9-3

Points: 10

Chip Chrimbes

Gamblersworld.net

Record: 8-4

Points: 9

Dana Lane

WizardSportsPicks.com

Record: 7-4-1

Points: 8½

Bruce Marshall

CBS Sportsline

Record: 7-5

Points: 8

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Record: 5-6-1

Points: 5½

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Record: 4-8

Points: 4

