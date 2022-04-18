What are betting odds on Golden Knights to make playoffs?

Circa Sports and Caesars Sportsbook have posted props on whether the Golden Knights will make the NHL playoffs or miss them for the first time in franchise history.

What are the odds that the Golden Knights make the playoffs? Or miss them for the first time in franchise history?

The Knights were small underdogs at Circa Sports and Caesars Sportsbook to make the postseason entering Monday night’s game against the New Jersey Devils at T-Mobile Arena.

The price to make the playoffs was +125 at Caesars and +119 at Circa. The Knights were -145 favorites at Caesars to miss the postseason and -139 at Circa.

With six games left, the Knights (41-30-5, 87 points) — who were -350 favorites over the Devils — trailed the Los Angeles Kings (40-27-10, 90) by three points in the Pacific Division.

In the wild-card race, they were four points behind the Dallas Stars (43-27-5, 91) and Nashville Predators (43-28-5, 91).

“I’m really concerned right now about the Knights making the playoffs, just because of the strength of schedule they have left with games against Dallas, Washington and St. Louis,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “It’s going to be a struggle. They’re definitely going to need help.

“But if they can somehow finish third in the Pacific, I wouldn’t rule out that they end up winning the Pacific and playing in the Western Conference final. Edmonton and Calgary have not had a lot of success against them.”

