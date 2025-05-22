What are Donald Trump’s betting odds to win Nobel Peace Prize?

UK oddsmakers have made President Donald Trump the favorite to win the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, while two offshore sportsbooks list him as the second choice.

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Only four U.S. presidents have won the Nobel Peace Prize: Theodore Roosevelt (1906), Woodrow Wilson (1919), Jimmy Carter (2002) and Barack Obama (2009).

Ninety-seven percent of all bets on Oddschecker, the UK’s biggest betting aggregator, were placed on Trump in the first 24 hours the betting market went live last week.

Trump remains the slight +650 favorite to win the prestigious prize, which will be announced Oct. 10, over WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres, who are tied for the 7-1 second choice on Oddschecker.

“Since going live across Oddschecker on (May 14), Donald Trump to win the Nobel Peace Prize has been one of our most wagered bets,” Oddschecker spokesperson Leon Blackman said. “Bettors are quickly grabbing the (+650) odds available, as we expect these odds to drop if this support for the president persists.”

Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, is the 9-1 fourth favorite on Oddschecker and odds-on -200 favorite at BetOnline, where Trump is the +450 second choice.

“Trump’s odds were as low as 3-1 in early March, but around that time we kept seeing steady money come in on Navalnaya,” BetOnline.ag sportsbook manager Adam Burns said. “She had 10-1 odds then, but now is a scratch favorite with all the wagers coming on her.”

Assange, Guterres and broadcaster and biologist David Attenborough are tied for the 10-1 third pick at BetOnline.

Bovada, an offshore sportsbook that isn’t regulated in the U.S., lists Trump as the 5-1 second choice behind Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, the 3-1 favorite.

The Nobel Committee announced that there have been 338 candidates nominated for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize: 244 individuals and 94 organizations. But it does not confirm the names of nominees to the media or to the candidates.

California Congressman Darrell Issa nominated Trump for the award this year, and New York Congresswoman Claudia Tenney nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize last year, mostly for his efforts to normalize relations between Israel, Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates through the Abraham Accords, which were signed in 2020.

“Donald Trump was instrumental in facilitating the first new peace agreements in the Middle East in almost 30 years,” Tenney said. “The valiant efforts by President Trump in creating the Abraham Accords were unprecedented and continue to go unrecognized by the Nobel Peace Prize Committee, underscoring the need for his nomination.”

Betting on the Nobel Peace Prize isn’t permitted at U.S. sportsbooks.

