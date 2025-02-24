What do oddsmakers think of the A’s chances this season?

The Athletics were expected to finish with the fewest wins in baseball last season, but they beat the odds with a 69-93 record. Oddsmakers set their total at 72 for this season.

This is a 2025 photo of Luis Severino of the Athletics baseball team. This image reflects the Athletics' active roster as of Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, when this image was taken in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

The Athletics entered last season as the betting favorites to finish with the fewest wins in baseball after plummeting to a 50-112 record in 2023.

The A’s beat the odds in their final season in Oakland, finishing 69-93, and oddsmakers expect them to top that mark this year — the first of three seasons in Sacramento before their ballpark is expected to be ready in Las Vegas.

The White Sox, who went 41-121 last year to set the single-season record for most losses in baseball’s modern era (since 1901), have the lowest season win total at the Westgate SuperBook at 53. The Rockies are next at 60, and the Marlins are at 62½.

The Athletics — who signed pitcher Luis Severino to a three-year, $67 million contract this offseason, the largest deal in franchise history — are tied with the Angels and Nationals for the fourth-lowest total at 72.

“The A’s are a tricky team this year,” SuperBook manager Randy Blum said. “They took a big step forward last year, and they added Severino and some other guys this offseason. They spent a little money, but they are playing in Sacramento. That’s a big unknown how much that will affect the season, just playing in an unknown stadium in an unknown city.

“On top of that, as much as they did take a step forward last year, it wouldn’t be a horrible strategy for them to keep stockpiling young talent for when they do get out here (in 2028). If they have some guys become valuable at the trade deadline, it wouldn’t shock me to see them move one or two of them. There’s just a lot of moving parts, but hopefully they can take the next step this year.”

Dominant Dodgers

The Dodgers are the clear +225 favorites to repeat as World Series champions and the runaway leader in season wins with 104½. Los Angeles added two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell and Japanese phenom pitcher Roki Sasaki.

The Dodgers’ win total also opened at 104½ last season, when they went 98-64. They went 100-62 in 2023, 111-51 in 2022 and 106-56 in 2021.

“These super high ones, typically the general public doesn’t really like to bet them because it’s such a big number,” Blum said, “and obviously if the sharp guys are staying away, they don’t have an opinion either way.”

NL East

The Yankees and Braves are tied for the second-highest win total at 92½, followed by the Mets at 91½ and the Phillies at 91.

Atlanta is expected to get former National League MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. and Cy Young candidate Spencer Strider back from injuries early in the season. The Mets added MVP candidate Juan Soto.

“Once you look past the Dodgers, there’s a little cluster of teams that are all pretty even in our eyes. Especially the NL East. That should be a great three-way race,” Blum said. “The Braves certainly can’t be counted out in that division with all the talent they have. The Mets added Soto, and the Phillies have been right there the last couple of years. When we opened the division, we opened all three with the same odds.”

The Yankees are the +675 second choice to win the World Series, followed by the Braves and Mets at 12-1, and the Phillies and Orioles at 14-1.

“The Dodgers have the most tickets, but there has been a lot of interest in all three of the NL East teams,” Blum said.

Best bets

Blum said the SuperBook likes the Nationals (72), Reds (79½) and Guardians (82½) to go over their win totals.

“The Nationals have a lot of good young players, and we’re expecting them to take another step this year. We set our number to make sure we got under bets right off the bat,” he said. “We don’t really agree with the market that seems to think the Guardians are going to take a big step backward this year. They have a lot of young kids coming up through the system, and at some point, they’ll have (Shane) Bieber back in the rotation.

“The Reds, we think their division’s wide open. The Cubs are the early favorites, but the Reds took a little step last year, and we think this could be the year they take a big step forward. They have Elly De La Cruz, one of the most exciting players in the game, and they’ve added some other little pieces around him.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

MLB season win totals

At Westgate SuperBook

Dodgers 104½

Yankees 92½

Braves 92½

Mets 91½

Phillies 91

Orioles 87½

Red Sox 86

Diamondbacks 86

Cubs 86

Astros 86

Mariners 86

Rangers 85½

Padres 85

Tigers 84

Brewers 83½

Twins 83½

Guardians 82½

Royals 82½

Rays 81

Giants 79½

Reds 79½

Blue Jays 79

Cardinals 77

Pirates 76

Athletics 72

Angels 72

Nationals 72

Marlins 62½

Rockies 60

White Sox 53