What sportsbooks need to happen in Bills-Rams NFL opener

The Buffalo Bills are consensus 2½-point favorites at Las Vegas sportsbooks after the Los Angeles Rams opened as 1-point chalk in May.

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) makes a catch for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New England Patriots in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

Bettors are providing strong two-way action for Thursday’s season opener between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams.

The Bills are consensus 2½-point favorites at Las Vegas sportsbooks after the Rams opened as 1-point chalk in May.

The total is 52. Boyd Gaming was at 51½ late Thursday morning.

“Early money poured in on Buffalo,” South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said via text message. “Now it’s starting to come back on the Rams.”

The Bills have garnered 56 percent of the tickets written, according to Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito.

Buffalo, which is the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl, had 62 percent of the tickets written and 66 percent of the handle at BetMGM.

“Schedule makers did a phenomenal job on this opener,” Esposito said via text. “Defending Super Bowl champs against the odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl. … Pretty good two-way action.”

Esposito noted the total is the highest on the board and 62 percent of the tickets at Station Casinos are on the over. Station is up to 53 on the total.

“We clearly need the under at this point,” Esposito said.

The three most-bet props at BetMGM are Rams receiver Cooper Kupp to score the first touchdown at +550, the Bills to win by 1 to 6 points (+310) and Buffalo tight end Dawson Knox at 11-1 to score the first touchdown.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.