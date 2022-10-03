What sportsbooks, sharp bettors need on Rams-49ers ‘MNF’ game

In a rematch of January’s NFC title game, San Francisco is a consensus 2-point home favorite over Los Angeles and the consensus total is 42.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Rams beat the 49ers 20-17 in January’s NFC championship game en route to winning the Super Bowl.

The betting public is banking on Los Angeles to beat San Francisco again in an NFC West matchup on “Monday Night Football.”

The 49ers are consensus 2-point home favorites after opening at -1 and the consensus total is 42.

“As of now we’re 49ers and under fans,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “The 49ers have owned them in the regular season of late. Much bigger game for San Francisco at home. A loss and they go to 1-3.”

The total is as low as 41½ at Circa Sports after opening as high as 48. Westgate SuperBook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said sharp bettors played the total under at his book.

The under is 4-1 in the last five meetings. The Niners enter on under streaks of 6-0 and 10-1.

At BetMGM, 69 percent of the tickets and 67 percent of the money wagered against the spread is on the Rams, while 63 percent of the tickets and 57 percent of the money wagered on the total is on the over.

San Francisco has covered the last five meetings and won the last six regular-season matchups.

Professional sports bettor Jeff Whitelaw likes the 49ers despite left tackle Trent Williams being out with a high ankle sprain.

“Jimmy Garoppolo now has a couple games under his belt and is adjusting a little more to being back,” Whitelaw said. “The Rams have not impressed me. I certainly think the 49ers have a better defense than the Rams. I like betting on a home team laying less than 3 on a Monday night.

“The 49ers do play a lot of close games. I think, in the end, they’ll come up with a win this week.”

The most bet props at BetMGM are on Cooper Kupp to score the first touchdown (+550), Kupp to score a TD at any time (-165) and on Garoppolo to go under 224½ passing yards.

The most popular prop bet at WynnBET is on Rams QB Matthew Stafford to go under 250½ passing yards.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.