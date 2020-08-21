What to bet on Friday, including 2 NBA picks

Breaking down today’s NBA and NHL playoff games and a full slate of baseball. Handicapper Doug Fitz offers two first-half plays on NBA games.

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, right, reaches for a steal against Boston Celtics' Enes Kanter during the third quarter of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

Favorites were back in charge Thursday in the NBA and NHL playoffs.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers, the top seeds in their conferences, won and covered to even their first-round series, part of a 4-0 day for NBA favorites overall.

The favorites in the two NHL playoff games also won, though one began the day as the underdog.

Four more NBA games are on tap for Friday, along with two NHL elimination games and 14 MLB games.

Here’s the betting menu for Friday (overnight odds at the Westgate):

NBA

(All games at Lake Buena Vista, Florida)

Toronto (-10½, total 221, -575 ML) vs. Brooklyn (+425 ML), Game 3, 10:30 a.m.

The Nets covered as 11½-point underdogs in Game 2, but the Raptors still earned a 104-99 victory to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round Eastern Conference series. The spread for Game 3 is down a point to 10½, and the total is down five points after Game 2 stayed well under 226. Toronto is a whopping -25,000 to win the series (bet $25,000 to win $100). Brooklyn is +6,000 to pull off the comeback.

Denver (-1½, 218½, -125) vs. Utah (+105), Game 3, 1 p.m.

The Jazz are only +1½ for Game 3 after they whipped the Nuggets 124-105 as 3½-point underdogs in Game 2 to even the first-round Western Conference series at 1. Utah is also set to get point guard Mike Conley back after he missed the first two games for the birth of his son. The Game 3 total is a point higher after Game 2 went over. Denver is merely -150 to win the series after being as high as -310 before Game 1. Utah is +130 to advance.

Boston (-5, 216½, -210) vs. Philadelphia (+180), Game 3, 3:30 p.m.

The Celtics covered as 6-point favorites in Game 1 and rolled as 4½-point favorites in Game 2 of the first-round Eastern Conference series. The total is up 2½ points after Game 2 went over. Boston is -4,000 to win the series (76ers +1,400).

Los Angeles Clippers (-5, 232½, -210) vs. Dallas (+180), Game 3, 6 p.m.

The Clippers are bound to be a popular bet Friday after they lost to the Mavericks 127-114 in Game 2 of the first-round Western Conference series. Sharp money pushed the Mavericks from +6½ to +5 in Game 2. Some Las Vegas sportsbooks opened the Clippers as 4½-point favorites in Game 3 before moving to -5. The total is a point higher after Game 2 sailed over. The Clippers remain -400 to eventually win the series (Mavericks +330).

NHL

Philadelphia (-125, 5 under -125) vs. Montreal (+115), Game 6, 4 p.m. at Toronto

The favored Flyers missed their first chance to clinch the first-round Eastern Conference series, falling to the Canadiens 5-3 in Game 5. Philadelphia is a smaller favorite Friday than in the previous game (-135). Game 5 was the first game of the series to go over 5. The Flyers are -450 to win one of the next two games to advance; the Canadiens are +375 to come back.

St. Louis (-135, 5 over -135) vs. Vancouver (+125), Game 6, 6:45 p.m. at Edmonton, Alberta

Just when it seemed the defending Stanley Cup champion Blues had gained control of this first-round Western Conference series, the Canucks earned a 4-3 win in Game 5 to push St. Louis to the brink of elimination. The Blues were favored at -135 in Game 5 after winning two straight, and they have the same price Friday as they try to stay alive. Vancouver is -270 to win one of the next two games to advance; St. Louis is +230 to come back. The Golden Knights will face the winner of this series in the conference semifinals.

MLB

(Pitchers subject to change)

(Note: xFIP is an advanced stat that is a more accurate measure of a pitcher’s performance than ERA.)

Miami (+190) at Washington (-210, 9 under -115), 3:05 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Miami’s Elieser Hernandez (RHP, 0-0, 1.84 ERA, 3.79 xFIP) vs. Washington’s Patrick Corbin (LHP, 2-1, 3.91 ERA, 3.38 xFIP)

Toronto (+146) at Tampa Bay (-156, 8½ over -120), 3:40 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Toronto’s Matt Shoemaker (RHP, 0-1, 5.23 ERA, 4.27 xFIP) vs. Tampa Bay’s Ryan Yarbrough (LHP, 0-2, 4.13 ERA, 5.07 xFIP)

Milwaukee (-145, 8½ over -120) at Pittsburgh (+135), 4:05 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Milwaukee’s Adrian Houser (RHP, 1-1, 3.27 ERA, 3.90 xFIP) vs. Pittsburgh’s Chad Kuhl (RHP, 0-1, 3.21 ERA, 3.68 xFIP)

Detroit (+164) at Cleveland (-178, 9½ under -120), 4:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Detroit’s Michael Fulmer (RHP, 0-0, 7.56 ERA, 6.21 xFIP) vs. Cleveland’s Adam Plutko (RHP, 1-1, 3.95 ERA, 4.64 xFIP)

Note: Cleveland has dominated this series recently.

Philadelphia (-110, 8½) at Atlanta (+100), 4:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola (RHP, 2-1, 2.05 ERA, 1.91 xFIP) vs. Atlanta’s Max Fried (LHP, 3-0, 1.24 ERA, 3.37 xFIP)

Boston (no line) at Baltimore, 4:35 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Boston’s Colten Brewer (RHP, 0-1, 4.50 ERA, 4.33 xFIP) vs. Baltimore’s John Means (LHP, 0-1, 10.57 ERA, 5.97 xFIP)

Minnesota (-148, 9 under -115) at Kansas City (+138), 5:05 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Minnesota’s Jake Odorizzi (RHP, 0-0, 5.14 ERA, 3.83 xFIP) vs. Kansas City’s Danny Duffy (LHP, 1-2, 4.44 ERA, 4.46 xFIP)

Chicago White Sox (-110, no line on total) at Chicago Cubs (+100), 5:15 p.m.

Probable pitchers: White Sox’s Dallas Keuchel (LHP, 3-2, 3.07 ERA, 3.94 xFIP) vs. Cubs’ Jon Lester (LHP, 2-0, 2.74 ERA, 5.36 xFIP)

Cincinnati (-110, 8½ over -115) at St. Louis (+100), 5:15 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Cincinnati’s Anthony DeSclafani (RHP, 1-1, 6.23 ERA, 4.72 xFIP) vs. St. Louis’ Dakota Hudson (RHP, 0-2, 5.40 ERA, 4.54 xFIP)

Houston (no line) at San Diego, 6:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Houston’s Lance McCullers Jr. (RHP, 2-1, 5.47 ERA, 3.92 xFIP) vs. San Diego’s Garrett Richards (RHP, 1-1, 3.45 ERA, 4.47 xFIP)

Texas (-115, 9 under -120) at Seattle (+105), 6:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Texas’ Kolby Allard (LHP, 0-1, 5.25 ERA, 5.26 xFIP) vs. Seattle’s Nick Margevicius (LHP, 0-1, 3.14 ERA, 4.50 xFIP)

Los Angeles Angels (-115, 9½ over -115) at Oakland (+105), 6:40 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Los Angeles’ Andrew Heaney (LHP, 1-1, 4.74 ERA, 4.13 xFIP) vs. Oakland’s Mike Fiers (RHP, 2-1, 5.96 ERA, 6.05 xFIP)

Colorado (+200) at Los Angeles Dodgers (-220, 9), 6:40 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Colorado’s Jon Gray (RHP, 1-2, 5.74 ERA, 5.09 xFIP) vs. Los Angeles’ Walker Buehler (RHP, 0-0, 5.21 ERA, 5.31 xFIP)

Arizona (-115, 9 over -115) at San Francisco (+105), 6:45 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Arizona’s Robbie Ray (LHP, 1-2, 8.59 ERA, 6.86 xFIP) vs. San Francisco’s Logan Webb (RHP, 1-2, 3.54 ERA, 5.03 xFIP)

What happened Thursday

NBA

Favorites went 4-0 straight-up and against the spread. Totals went 4-0 to the under.

— Miami (-4) defeated Indiana 109-100 to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round Eastern Conference series. The game stayed under 217½. The Heat also covered in a 113-101 victory in Game 1, which also stayed under. Miami made 51.4 percent of its 3-pointers (18 of 35), including Duncan Robinson making 7 of 8 on his way to 24 points.

— Houston (-2) continued to have no problem with Oklahoma City, winning 111-98 to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round Western Conference series. The game stayed well under 226½. The Rockets were again without guard Russell Westbrook because of a quad injury, but it didn’t matter. Houston was a small favorite this time after winning 123-108 at pick’em in Game 1. The Rockets trailed by one entering the fourth quarter but had a 34-20 edge in the final 12 minutes.

— Milwaukee (-13½) held on for the cover in an easy 111-96 victory over Orlando to even their first-round Eastern Conference series at 1. The game stayed well under 228½. The top-seeded Bucks led by 12 points after the first quarter and by 21 at halftime. They held the Magic to 34.8 percent shooting and 21.2 percent on 3-pointers (7 of 33). Milwaukee bettors had to sweat out the final minute, but the Magic chose to dribble out the final 17 seconds instead of firing up a shot for the cover.

— Reports of the Los Angeles Lakers’ demise were greatly exaggerated. The top-seeded Lakers (-6½) dominated from the start in a 111-88 victory over Portland to even the first-round Western Conference series at 1. The game stayed well under 230½ after Game 1 was well under 234 in a 100-93 Trail Blazers victory. Anthony Davis carried the load for the Lakers with 31 points and 11 rebounds, while LeBron James had only 10 points with six rebounds and seven assists. Star Blazers guard Damian Lillard was held to 18 points as he made only 1 of 7 3-point attempts. He also suffered a dislocated finger, and his status for Game 3 is uncertain.

NHL

Favorites went 2-0 while totals split 1-1.

— The New York Islanders (-115) beat Washington 4-0 to finish off a 4-1 victory in their first-round Eastern Conference series. The game stayed under 5. The Capitals actually opened as -115 favorites, but the Islanders were bet to favorite status by the time the puck dropped and then showed why in an easy victory. The Islanders’ opponent for the conference semifinals has not been determined.

— Dallas (-125) advanced to the Western Conference semifinals in wild fashion, falling behind 3-0 in the first six-plus minutes before roaring back for a 7-3 victory over Calgary and a 4-2 victory in the first-round series. The game sailed over 5. Calgary had the 3-0 lead before the Stars took a shot and had a 41-24 edge in shots for the game, but it didn’t matter. Denis Gurianov had a hat trick in the second period, then added a fourth goal in the third period for the Stars, who will face Colorado in the next round.

MLB

Underdogs posted a second straight solid day, with favorites going only 7-5. (Minnesota beat Milwaukee in a game that closed even.) Tampa Bay (+130) pulled off the biggest upset in a 10-5 victory over the New York Yankees. Toronto won both games of a doubleheader with Philadelphia, both at +105 odds.

Totals went 7-6 to the over.

WNBA

Indiana (+17, +950 ML) pulled off a stunning 90-84 upset of first-place Seattle, handing the Storm only their second loss of the season. It was the largest upset, based on the point spread, in a WNBA game in at least 15 seasons, according to the Action Network.

The Aces (-7) easily covered in a 99-78 victory over Connecticut.

Big bets

William Hill said a bettor in Nevada lost a $200,000 money-line bet on Portland against the Lakers at +240 odds (to win $480,000).

South Point oddsmaker Jimmy Vaccaro said it took a $30,000 wager on the Portland ML at +245 (to win $73,500).

Best bets

Handicapper Doug Fitz (Systemplays.com) offers two first-half bets for Friday’s NBA games:

Brooklyn +4½ 1H

Philadelphia +1½ 1H

A system that has a 60 percent success rate (172-115) since 2005 points to the Nets and Sixers starting strongly.

