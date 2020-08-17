What to bet on Monday: August Madness heats up

The NBA playoffs begin, the NHL playoffs continue, and a full slate of baseball rounds out Monday’s sports betting card.

Boston Celtics' Semi Ojeleye (37) is congratulated by teammates Javonte Green and Carsen Edwards (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

Bettors missed out on March Madness because of the coronavirus pandemic, but August Madness is providing a similar experience with daytime NBA and NHL playoff games.

Here’s the betting menu for Monday (with overnight odds at the Westgate):

NBA

(All games at Lake Buena Vista, Florida)

Denver Nuggets (-4½, total 215½, -200 ML) vs. Utah Jazz (+175 ML), Game 1, 10:30 a.m.

The Nuggets are -310 to win the first-round Western Conference series over the Jazz (+260). The likeliest series result is the Nuggets winning in five games (+325). Denver got a boost when Utah point guard Mike Conley left the NBA bubble for the birth of his son. It is unknown how many games he will miss.

Toronto Raptors (-10, 222, -550) vs. Brooklyn Nets (+425), Game 1, 1 p.m.

The defending champion Raptors are -5,000 to win the first-round Eastern Conference series over the Nets (+1,500). The likeliest series result is the Raptors winning in a four-game sweep (-110).

Boston Celtics (-5½, 218½, -240) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (+200), Game 1, 3:30 p.m.

The Celtics are -400 to win the first-round Eastern Conference series over the 76ers (+330). The likeliest series result is the Celtics winning in five games (+275). The 76ers have been badly weakened during the restart with the loss of star Ben Simmons to a knee injury.

Los Angeles Clippers (-6, 230, -265) vs. Dallas Mavericks (+225), Game 1, 6 p.m.

The Clippers are -650 to win the first-round Western Conference series over the Mavericks (+475). The likeliest series result is the Clippers winning in five games (+250). The Clippers have recently been installed as the +275 overall favorites to win the title.

NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning (-155, total 5 over -115) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (+140), Game 4, noon at Toronto

The Lightning hold a 2-1 lead in the first-round Eastern Conference series and are -700 to advance. Tampa Bay won Game 3 on Saturday 3-2 in what has been a tightly played series.

Colorado Avalanche (-185, 5½ under -140) vs. Arizona Coyotes (+165), Game 4, 2:30 p.m. at Edmonton, Alberta

The Avalanche hold a 2-1 lead in the first-round Western Conference series and are -900 to advance. The Coyotes gained a foothold in the series with a 4-2 victory Saturday in Game 3.

Boston Bruins (-125, 5 over -140) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (+115), Game 4, 5 p.m. at Toronto

The Bruins hold a 2-1 lead in the first-round Eastern Conference series and are -280 to advance. Boston is coming off a 3-1 victory Saturday in Game 3, its first with Jaroslav Halak in goal after Tuuka Rask opted out of the rest of the season.

St. Louis Blues (no line) vs. Vancouver Canucks, Game 4, 7:30 p.m. at Edmonton, Alberta

There were no overnight odds available for this Game 4 after the Blues won 3-2 in overtime late Sunday to cut the Canucks’ lead to 2-1 in the first-round Western Conference series.

MLB

(Pitchers subject to change)

(Note: xFIP is an advanced stat that is a more accurate measure of a pitcher’s performance than ERA.)

St. Louis Cardinals (no line) at Chicago Cubs, 2:15 p.m. (first game of doubleheader)

Probable pitchers: St. Louis’ Kwang-Hyun Kim (LHP, 0-0, 9.00 ERA, 3.14 xFIP) vs. Chicago’s Kyle Hendricks (RHP, 3-1, 3.08 ERA, 3.47 xFIP)

St. Louis Cardinals (no line) at Chicago Cubs, 5:15 p.m. (second game of doubleheader)

Probable pitchers: TBA

Note: St. Louis will serve as home team and bat second.

Toronto Blue Jays (-150, 9 over -115) at Baltimore Orioles (+140), 4:05 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Toronto’s Hyun-Jin Ryu (LHP, 1-1, 4.05 ERA, 3.60 xFIP) vs. Baltimore’s Alex Cobb (RHP, 1-1, 2.75 ERA, 3.77 xFIP)

Boston Red Sox (+145) at New York Yankees (-155, 10), 4:05 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Boston’s Martin Perez (LHP, 2-2, 3.38 ERA, 5.33 xFIP) vs. New York’s Jordan Montgomery (LHP, 2-1, 5.17 ERA, 4.74 xFIP)

Washington Nationals (+130) at Atlanta Braves (-140, 10), 4:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Washington’s Anibal Sanchez (RHP, 0-3, 9.69 ERA, 6.20 xFIP) vs. Atlanta’s Touki Toussaint (RHP, 0-1, 7.27 ERA, 3.22 xFIP)

New York Mets (-140, 9 over -115) at Miami Marlins (+130), 4:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: New York’s Robert Gsellman (RHP, 0-0, 9.00 ERA, 4.38 xFIP) vs. Miami’s Jordan Yamamoto (RHP, 0-0, 9.82 ERA, 5.48 xFIP)

Detroit Tigers (+130) at Chicago White Sox (-140, 9½ under -115), 5:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Detroit’s Matthew Boyd (LHP, 0-2, 10.24 ERA, 5.44 xFIP) vs. Chicago’s Gio Gonzalez (LHP, 0-1, 6.61 ERA, 5.40 xFIP)

Kansas City Royals (no line) at Minnesota Twins, 5:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Kansas City’s Kris Bubic (LHP, 0-2, 5.40 ERA, 3.89 xFIP) vs. Minnesota’s Matt Wisler (RHP, 0-1, 1.80 ERA, 5.16 xFIP)

San Diego Padres (no line) at Texas Rangers, 6:05 p.m.

Probable pitchers: San Diego’s Zach Davies (RHP, 2-2, 2.78 ERA, 4.26 xFIP) vs. Texas’ Jordan Lyles (RHP, 1-1, 6.06 ERA, 7.15 xFIP)

Colorado Rockies (+145) at Houston Astros (-155, 9½), 6:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Colorado’s Kyle Freeland (LHP, 2-0, 2.45 ERA, 4.46 xFIP) vs. Houston’s Brandon Bielak (RHP, 2-0, 1.76 ERA, 4.60 xFIP)

Oakland Athletics (no line) at Arizona Diamondbacks, 6:40 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Oakland’s Chris Bassitt (RHP, 2-0, 2.42 ERA, 4.64 xFIP) vs. Arizona’s Zac Gallen (RHP, 0-0, 2.74 ERA, 3.44 xFIP)

San Francisco Giants (no line) at Los Angeles Angels, 6:40 p.m.

Probable pitchers: San Francisco’s Tyler Anderson (LHP, 0-1, 3.63 ERA, 6.36 xFIP) vs. Los Angeles’ Griffin Canning (RHP, 0-3, 4.42 ERA, 5.15 xFIP)

Seattle Mariners (+250) at Los Angeles Dodgers (-290, 9½), 6:40 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Seattle’s Justin Dunn (RHP, 1-1, 4.85 ERA, 7.06 xFIP) vs. Los Angeles’ Ross Stripling (RHP, 3-1, 3.97 ERA, 4.79 xFIP)

What happened Sunday

NHL

The Golden Knights suffered their first loss inside the NHL bubble, falling to the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 in Game 4 of their Western Conference playoff series. The Blackhawks cashed as +170 underdogs, and the game stayed well under 6.

Vegas still leads the series 3-1 and has a chance to advance Tuesday.

Favorites went 3-2 overall Sunday, and unders went 4-1. In the other games:

— The New York Islanders (underdogs at -105) beat Washington 2-1 in overtime to take a 3-0 series lead. The total stayed under 5.

— Dallas (-120) outlasted Calgary 5-4 in overtime to even their series at 2. The total sailed over 5.

— Philadelphia (-135) edged Montreal 1-0 to take a 2-1 lead in their series. Under 5 was an easy winner.

— St. Louis (-140) avoided falling into a huge series deficit by defeating Vancouver 3-2 in overtime. The Canucks still lead the series 2-1. The total stayed under 5½.

MLB

Favorites went 12-2 in games that started Sunday. (Tampa Bay also finished off a 3-2 victory over Toronto in a game that was suspended from Saturday.) The only upsets were Milwaukee (+110) beating the Cubs 6-5 in Chicago, and Arizona (+105) rallying for a 5-4 home victory over San Diego.

Totals split 7-7 between the over and under.

PGA

Jim Herman shot 7-under 63 in the final round to win the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, by one stroke (21-under 259) over Billy Horschel.

Herman was listed as high as 1,027-1 at Circa Sports. The Westgate reported taking one $2 bet on Herman at 600-1 before the tournament.

