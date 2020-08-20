What to bet on Thursday: Bucks, Lakers regroup

The top seeds in each NBA conference will try to get back on track after stunning Game 1 defeats. Also, two NHL teams try to clinch their series.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) lies on the court after committing a foul during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers 0n Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

The top seeds in each NBA conference will try to get back on track Thursday after stunning Game 1 defeats.

Oddsmakers don’t see a reason to adjust yet. The Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers remain solidly favored in their respective series after stumbling out of the postseason gate. The point spreads in each team’s Game 2 are nearly identical to Game 1.

The NHL slate is smaller after several teams clinched their series, but the New York Islanders and Dallas Stars will be looking to punch their tickets to the conference semifinals.

And there’s another full slate of baseball.

Here’s the betting menu for Thursday (overnight odds at the Westgate):

NBA

(All games at Lake Buena Vista, Florida)

Miami (-4½, total 215½, -185 ML) vs. Indiana (+165 ML), Game 2, 10 a.m.

The lines are about the same after the Heat won and covered -4 in a 113-101 victory (just under 216) in Game 1 of the first-round Eastern Conference series. Miami is -700 to win the series (Pacers +500).

Houston (-2½, 227, -140) vs. Oklahoma City (+120), Game 2, 12:30 p.m.

The Rockets were bet from +1½ to pick’em in Game 1 of the first-round Western Conference series, then rolled to a 123-108 victory. There’s no such premium for Game 2, with Houston installed as a 2½-point favorite. Rockets guard Russell Westbrook remains out with a quad injury. The total is two points higher than the Game 1 closing line after the opener went over. Houston is now -350 to win the series (Thunder +290).

Milwaukee (-13, 227½, -1,500) vs. Orlando (+850), Game 2, 3 p.m.

The top-seeded Bucks will look to avenge their shocking 122-110 loss in Game 1 of the first-round Eastern Conference series to the Magic, who cashed at +14 and +900 on the money line. The total is two points higher for Game 2 after Game 1 went over. Despite being in a 1-0 hole, Milwaukee is still -5,000 to win the series (bet $5,000 to win $100). The Magic are +1,500 to pull off an all-time stunner.

Los Angeles Lakers (-6½, 229, -280) vs. Portland (+240), Game 2, 6 p.m.

The Lakers, the West’s top seed, also fell in Game 1 of their first-round series, losing to the Trail Blazers 100-93. Portland cashed at +6½ and +240 on the money line. The Game 2 total is five points lower after Game 1 went under by 41 points. Down 1-0, the Lakers are now just -250 to win the series (Blazers +210).

NHL

Washington (-115, total 5 over -125) vs. New York Islanders (+105), Game 5, 5 p.m. at Toronto

The Capitals have been reinstalled as favorites for Game 5 over the Islanders after a 3-2 Game 4 victory, despite still facing a 3-1 deficit in the first-round Eastern Conference series. Washington lost the first three games of the series as the betting favorite, then finally won a game as a +100 underdog in Game 4. With three shots to get the job done, the Islanders are -1,000 to win the series (Capitals +650).

Dallas (-125, 5 over -115) vs. Calgary (+115), Game 6, 7:30 p.m. at Edmonton, Alberta

The Stars dug themselves out of a 2-1 hole and are poised to clinch the first-round Western Conference series after winning Games 4 and 5. Despite heavily outshooting the Flames, Dallas has won all three of its games in the series by one goal. The Stars are now -450 to win the series (Calgary +375).

MLB

(Pitchers subject to change)

(Note: xFIP is an advanced stat that is a more accurate measure of a pitcher’s performance than ERA.)

Tampa Bay (no line) at New York Yankees, 10:05 a.m.

Probable pitchers: Tampa Bay’s John Curtiss (RHP, 1-0, 2.84 ERA, 3.10 xFIP) vs. New York’s James Paxton (LHP, 1-1, 7.04 ERA, 4.39 xFIP)

Philadelphia (no line) vs. Toronto, 10:05 a.m. in Buffalo, New York (first game of seven-inning doubleheader)

Probable pitchers: Philadelphia’s Spencer Howard (RHP, 0-1, 7.88 ERA, 5.95 xFIP) vs. Toronto’s Chase Anderson (RHP, 0-0, 3.00 ERA, 5.42 xFIP)

Philadelphia (no line) vs. Toronto, about 1:05 p.m. in Buffalo, New York (second game of seven-inning doubleheader)

Probable pitchers: Philadelphia’s Vince Velasquez (RHP, 0-0, 7.88 ERA, 5.60 xFIP) vs. Toronto’s Trent Thornton (RHP, 0-0, 2.25 ERA, 5.59 xFIP)

Detroit (+160) at Chicago White Sox (-170, 8½ over -120), 11:10 a.m.

Probable pitchers: Detroit’s Spencer Turnbull (RHP, 2-1, 2.78 ERA, 4.00 xFIP) vs. Chicago’s Lucas Giolito (RHP, 1-2, 4.88 ERA, 4.16 xFIP)

Houston (+120) at Colorado (-130, 11½ under -115), 12:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Houston’s Cristian Javier (RHP, 2-1, 2.91 ERA, 4.52 xFIP) vs. Colorado’s German Marquez (RHP, 2-3, 2.25 ERA, 3.55 xFIP)

New York Mets (no line) at Miami, 3:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: New York’s Seth Lugo (RHP, 1-2, 2.61 ERA, 2.73 xFIP) vs. Miami’s Daniel Castano (LHP, 0-1, 4.35 ERA, 5.13 xFIP)

Cleveland (-230, 7½ over -120) at Pittsburgh (+205), 4:05 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Cleveland’s Shane Bieber (RHP, 4-0, 1.30 ERA, 1.65 xFIP) vs. Pittsburgh’s Trevor Williams (RHP, 1-3, 3.98 ERA, 5.01 xFIP)

Los Angeles Dodgers (-240, 8½) at Seattle (+210), 4:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Los Angeles’ Clayton Kershaw (LHP, 2-1, 2.65 ERA, 2.48 xFIP) vs. Seattle’s Yusei Kikuchi (LHP, 0-1, 5.28 ERA, 3.00 xFIP)

Milwaukee (+100) at Minnesota (-110, 8½ over -120), 4:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Milwaukee’s Brandon Woodruff (RHP, 1-1, 3.16 ERA, 3.11 xFIP) vs. Minnesota’s Jose Berrios (RHP, 1-3, 5.92 ERA, 4.91 xFIP)

Boston (no line) at Baltimore, 4:35 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Boston’s Nathan Eovaldi (RHP, 1-2, 5.93 ERA, 4.01 xFIP) vs. Baltimore’s Asher Wojciechowski (RHP, 1-2, 4.34 ERA, 4.65 xFIP)

Texas (+165) at San Diego (-180, 8), 5:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Texas’ Kyle Gibson (RHP, 1-2, 3.74 ERA, 3.81 xFIP) vs. San Diego’s Dinelson Lamet (RHP, 2-1, 1.59 ERA, 3.88 xFIP)

Cincinnati (-143, 8 over -115) at St. Louis (+133), 5:15 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Cincinnati’s Sonny Gray (RHP, 4-1, 2.05 ERA, 2.24 xFIP) vs. St. Louis’ Adam Wainwright (RHP, 2-0, 1.64 ERA, 4.66 xFIP)

Arizona (+137) at Oakland (-147, 9 over -120), 6:40 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Arizona’s Alex Young (LHP, 1-0, 3.86 ERA, 3.60 xFIP) vs. Oakland’s Sean Manaea (LHP, 0-2, 7.65 ERA, 3.76 xFIP)

Los Angeles Angels (no line) at San Francisco, 6:45 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Los Angeles’ Jose Suarez (LHP, season debut) vs. San Francisco’s Kevin Gausman (RHP, 0-1, 4.21 ERA, 3.14 xFIP)

What happened Wednesday

NBA

Underdogs went 3-1 against the spread, with outright upsets by Utah (+145) and Dallas (+185). Totals went 3-1 to the over.

— Brooklyn (+11½) covered in a 104-99 loss to Toronto in Game 2 of their first-round Eastern Conference series. The Raptors are in control with a 2-0 series lead. The game stayed well under 226. Toronto trailed by six at 80-74 going to the fourth quarter. The Raptors made only 9 of 35 3-pointers (25.7 percent).

— Utah (+3½, +145 ML) rolled past Denver 124-105 to even the first-round Western Conference series at 1. The game went over 217½. The Nuggets actually won the fourth quarter by eight points to make the final score closer. Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 30 points, making 6 of 7 3-pointers.

— Boston (-4½) crushed Philadelphia 128-101 to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round Eastern Conference series. The game went over 214. Like so many NBA games, the battle was won at the 3-point line. The Celtics made 19 of 43 3-pointers (44.2 percent), while the 76ers made only 5 of 21 (23.8 percent). Boston’s Jayson Tatum scored 33 points, making 8 of 12 3-pointers. Boston closed as a 4½-point favorite after being -6 in Game 1. Any point spread adjustment for the injured Gordon Hayward appears to be unwarranted.

— Dallas (+5, +185) took it to the Los Angeles Clippers in a 127-114 victory to even the first-round Western Conference series at 1. The game went over 231½. The line move toward the Mavericks, who were +6½ to start the day, was proven correct. Dallas shot 50 percent from the field and 44.8 percent on 3-pointers (13-of-29). The Clippers made 10 of 34 3s (29.4 percent).

NHL

Favorites went 3-2, with the three winners clinching their series in the process. Totals went 4-1 to the over.

— Tampa Bay (-180) rallied for a 5-4 overtime victory over Columbus to finish off a 4-1 victory in the first-round Eastern Conference series. The game went over 5 for the first time in the series. The Lightning trailed 4-2 midway through the third period, but they forced overtime and then exorcised the demons from last year’s embarrassing first-round sweep against the Blue Jackets. Columbus outshot Tampa Bay 41-25 in Game 5, to no avail. All four of the Lightning’s wins in the series were by one goal, including two in OT.

— Boston (-155) battled past Carolina 2-1 to finish off a 4-1 victory in the first-round Eastern Conference series. The game stayed under 5. The Bruins have won three straight with backup goaltender Jaroslav Halak, who became the starter when Tuuka Rask opted out of the bubble after a Game 2 loss.

— Colorado (-220) left no doubts about its dominance, scoring a second straight 7-1 victory over Arizona to clinch a 4-1 victory in the first-round Western Conference series. The game went over 5½.

— Montreal (+125) stayed alive with a 5-3 victory over Philadelphia, cutting the Flyers’ lead to 3-2 in the first-round Eastern Conference series. The game went over 5 for the first time in a defensive series.

— Vancouver (+125) rebounded after losing two straight, beating St. Louis 4-3 to take a 3-2 lead in the first-round Western Conference series. The game went over 5½.

MLB

Underdogs finally left a mark on the baseball slate, as favorites went only 9-7. Seattle pulled off the biggest upset, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 as +210 underdogs.

Totals went 9-6-1 to the under.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.