What to bet on Thursday, with pick on Knights game

Uncertainty surrounds the sports schedule after a day of protest Wednesday. The Golden Knights are set to face the Canucks in Game 3.

Vegas Golden Knights' goalie Robin Lehner (90) makes the save as Vancouver Canucks Elias Pettersson (40) jumps and Nate Schmidt (88) defends during the first period of an NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff game in Edmonton, Alberta, on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

The outside world punctured the NBA bubble and the sports world as a whole Wednesday.

The NBA’s playoff slate was called off in protest of the killing of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday. The full WNBA slate and three MLB games followed.

The NBA players are reportedly considering whether to continue the season.

For now, three NBA playoff games are still scheduled for Thursday, and MLB has four doubleheaders on tap to make up Wednesday’s games.

Here’s the (current) betting menu for Thursday (overnight odds at the Westgate):

NBA

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported late Wednesday that it “appears unlikely the three playoff games on Thursday will be played.”

Just in case, here are the scheduled games (all at Lake Buena Vista, Florida):

Utah (-2, total 220½, -130) vs. Denver (+110), Game 6, 1 p.m.

The Jazz get a second chance to close out the Nuggets in their first-round Western Conference series.

Toronto (-2, 216, -130) vs. Boston (+110), Game 1, 3:30 p.m.

The defending champion Raptors are small favorites over the Celtics in the opener of the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Los Angeles Clippers (no line) vs. Dallas, Game 6, 6 p.m.

The Clippers crushed the Mavericks in Game 5 and will try to finish off the first-round Western Conference series.

NHL

Philadelphia (-105, 5) vs. New York Islanders (-105), Game 3, 4 p.m. at Toronto

The Flyers and Islanders finish a back-to-back after Philadelphia evened the Eastern Conference semifinal series with a 4-3 overtime victory Wednesday. The Flyers were a small favorite in Game 2, but Game 3 has been lined at pick’em.

Golden Knights (-190, 6 under -115) vs. Vancouver (+170), Game 3, 6:45 p.m. at Edmonton, Alberta

The Knights will look to rebound after getting punched in the face 5-2 by the Canucks on Tuesday to even the Western Conference semifinal series at 1. The Knights were consensus favorites of -220 in Game 2 and reached as high as -250 at one sportsbook, but that price has come back down for Game 3. The total has gone from 5½ to a full 6 after Game 2 went over.

MLB

(Pitchers subject to change)

(Note: xFIP is an advanced stat that is a more accurate measure of a pitcher’s performance than ERA.)

Seattle (no line) at San Diego, 12:10 p.m. (first game of seven-inning doubleheader)

Probable pitchers: Seattle’s Taijuan Walker (RHP, 2-2, 4.00 ERA, 4.77 xFIP) vs. San Diego’s Dinelson Lamet (RHP, 2-1, 1.89 ERA, 3.74 xFIP)

Seattle (no line) at San Diego, about 3:10 p.m. (second game of seven-inning doubleheader)

Probable pitchers: Seattle’s Yusei Kikuchi (LHP, 0-2, 6.30 ERA, 3.73 xFIP) vs. Garrett Richards (RHP, 1-1, 3.52 ERA, 4.55 xFIP)

Pittsburgh (+160) at St. Louis (-170, 7 over -115), 12:15 p.m. (first game of seven-inning doubleheader)

Probable pitchers: Pittsburgh’s Chad Kuhl (RHP, 1-1, 2.84 ERA, 4.32 xFIP) vs. St. Louis’ Kwang-Hyun Kim (LHP, 1-0, 1.69 ERA, 4.90 xFIP)

Pittsburgh (+160) at St. Louis (-170, 7 over -120), about 3:15 p.m. (second game of seven-inning doubleheader)

Probable pitchers: Pittsburgh’s Cody Ponce (RHP, 0-1, 5.40 ERA, 5.77 xFIP) vs. St. Louis’ Johan Oviedo (RHP, 0-0, 3.60 ERA, 3.93 xFIP)

Los Angeles Dodgers (no line) at San Francisco, 1:05 p.m. (first game of seven-inning doubleheader)

Probable pitchers: Los Angeles’ Clayton Kershaw (LHP, 3-1, 2.25 ERA, 2.30 xFIP) vs. San Francisco’s Kevin Gausman (RHP, 1-1, 4.65 ERA, 2.92 xFIP)

Los Angeles Dodgers (no line) at San Francisco, about 4:05 p.m. (second game of seven-inning doubleheader)

Probable pitchers: Los Angeles’ Walker Buehler (RHP, 1-0, 4.32 ERA, 4.15 xFIP) vs. San Francisco’s Logan Webb (RHP, 2-2, 3.29 ERA, 4.18 xFIP)

Cincinnati (no line) at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. (first game of seven-inning doubleheader)

Probable pitchers: Cincinnati’s Sonny Gray (RHP, 4-1, 2.21 ERA, 2.72 xFIP) vs. Milwaukee’s Adrian Houser (RHP, 1-2, 3.72 ERA, 3.76 xFIP)

Cincinnati (no line) at Milwaukee, about 5:10 p.m. (second game of seven-inning doubleheader)

Probable pitchers: Undecided vs. undecided

Colorado (+145) at Arizona (-155, 8½ over -115), 3:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Colorado’s Kyle Freeland (LHP, 2-1, 2.87 ERA, 3.90 xFIP) vs. Arizona’s Zac Gallen (RHP, 0-0, 2.25 ERA, 3.53 xFIP)

Oakland (-180, 10) at Texas (+165), 3:37 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Oakland’s Chris Bassitt (RHP, 2-1, 2.97 ERA, 4.63 xFIP) vs. Texas’ Jordan Lyles (RHP, 1-3, 9.25 ERA, 6.54 xFIP)

Boston (+155) vs. Toronto (-165, 10½ under -115), 3:37 p.m. at Buffalo, New York

Probable pitchers: Boston’s Chris Mazza (RHP, 0-1, 6.35 ERA, 4.00 xFIP) vs. Toronto’s Hyun-Jin Ryu (LHP, 2-1, 3.19 ERA, 3.07 xFIP)

Philadelphia (+170) at Washington (-185, 9 under -115), 3:37 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Philadelphia’s Spencer Howard (RHP, 0-1, 6.17 ERA, 5.40 xFIP) vs. Washington’s Max Scherzer (RHP, 2-1, 4.31 ERA, 3.37 xFIP)

Baltimore (+175) at Tampa Bay (-190, 8½ over -115), 3:40 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Baltimore’s John Means (LHP, 0-2, 10.13 ERA, 5.53 xFIP) vs. Tampa Bay’s Ryan Yarbrough (LHP, 0-2, 4.45 ERA, 4.73 xFIP)

Minnesota (-153, 9½ over -115) at Detroit (+143), 4:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Minnesota’s Randy Dobnak (RHP, 5-1, 1.78 ERA, 4.08 xFIP) vs. Detroit’s Matthew Boyd (LHP, 0-4, 8.48 ERA, 4.60 xFIP)

Miami (no line) at New York Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Miami’s Sixto Sanchez (RHP, 1-0, 5.40 ERA, 4.29 xFIP) vs. undecided

What happened Wednesday

NBA

All three games — Milwaukee-Orlando, Houston-Oklahoma City and Los Angeles Lakers-Portland — were postponed and have not been rescheduled.

NHL

Favorites went 2-0, with one game closing at pick’em. Totals went 3-0 to the over.

— Philadelphia (-115) survived 4-3 in overtime against the New York Islanders to even the Eastern Conference semifinal series at 1. The game went over 5. The top-seeded Flyers roared to a 3-0 lead in the first period, then watched the Islanders slowly come back. The Islanders edged Philadelphia in shots 34-31.

— Tampa Bay (-110) blasted Boston 7-1 to take a 2-1 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal series. The game went over 5½. Playing the second game of a back-to-back, the Lightning finally got to Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak, who lost his first game since taking over as the starter in the previous series. Tampa Bay scored three power-play goals as Boston served 39 penalty minutes. The Lightning outshot the Bruins 31-24.

— Colorado (-155) prevailed in a wild third period to beat Dallas 6-4 and cut the Stars’ lead to 2-1 in the Western Conference semifinal series. The game went over 5½. In a game of momentum swings, the Avalanche scored three straight goals in the second period to take a 3-1 lead, then six goals were scored in the final period. Dallas scored three straight to take a 4-3 lead, then Colorado roared back with three in the final eight minutes to secure the victory. The Stars outshot the Avalanche 37-32.

MLB

Favorites went 8-4, and totals went 6-5-1 to the under.

Atlanta (+160) scored the biggest upset, as Ian Anderson pitched six innings of one-hit ball to win his major league debut 5-1 against ace Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees in the first game of a doubleheader.

Golf

Phil Mickelson (2-1) made the most of his PGA Tour Champions debut, shooting 5-under 66 in the final round to win by four shots at 22-under 191 in the 50-and-over tour stop at Ozarks National in Ridgedale, Missouri.

Hot Corner handicapper selection

Under 6 (-110) Golden Knights-Canucks

Dana Lane (@DanaLaneSports, 1-0 record): If I’m Pete DeBoer, my focus is to limit the amount of space the Canucks enjoyed at times in the first and third periods in Game 2. I expect offensive-zone entry to become more difficult for both teams, forcing a chip-and-chase pace. The last four times the Knights allowed at least five goals, the next game went under the total.

