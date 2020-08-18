What to bet on Tuesday: Golden Knights big favorites

The Golden Knights will try to end their first-round playoff series with the Blackhawks, part of another full slate of NBA and NHL playoff games.

Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb (3) and goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) celebrate the win over the Chicago Blackhawks in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights missed their first chance to advance in the NHL playoffs, losing to the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Sunday.

Now holding a 3-1 series lead, they get their second chance Tuesday and are again heavily favored to move on. Vegas is a -190 favorite in the 7:30 p.m. game in Edmonton, Alberta.

Tuesday features another full day of NHL and NBA playoff games, as well as a full MLB slate.

Here’s the betting menu for Tuesday (overnight odds at the Westgate):

NHL

Philadelphia (-130, total 5 over -120) vs. Montreal (+120), Game 4, noon at Toronto

The top-seeded Flyers have a 2-1 lead in the first-round Eastern Conference series, but it hasn’t been easy. Philadelphia has been outscored 6-3 and outshot 83-81 by the Canadiens, but the Flyers managed to earn a 2-1 victory in Game 1 and a 1-0 win in Game 3. With the 2-1 lead in hand, Philadelphia is -400 to advance (Montreal +330).

Dallas (-125, 5 over -135) vs. Calgary (+115), Game 5, 2:30 p.m. at Edmonton, Alberta

The Stars avoided falling into a 3-1 deficit in the first-round Western Conference series with a 5-4 overtime victory in Game 4, and are now -125 favorites in Tuesday’s Game 5 and to win the series overall. Dallas has outshot the Flames 159-115 in the series.

New York Islanders (-113, 5 over -135) vs. Washington (+103), Game 4, 5 p.m. at Toronto

After three straight wins over the Capitals as underdogs, the Islanders are favored to finish off the sweep of the first-round Eastern Conference series.

Golden Knights (-190, 6 under -115) vs. Chicago (+170), Game 5, 7:30 p.m. at Edmonton, Alberta

Vegas couldn’t finish off a sweep of its first-round Western Conference series despite outshooting the Blackhawks 49-25 in Game 4. The Knights have been priced between -170 and -200 throughout the series, and that’s the case again for Game 5.

NBA

(All games at Lake Buena Vista, Florida)

Milwaukee (-12½, total 224½, -1,200 ML) vs. Orlando (+750 ML), Game 1, 10:30 a.m.

The top-seeded Bucks begin the most lopsided first-round NBA playoff series. Milwaukee is -20,000 to win the Eastern Conference series (bet $20,000 to win $100) over the Magic (+4,000). The likeliest series result is the Bucks to sweep (-250).

Miami (-4½, 216, -200) vs. Indiana (+175), Game 1, 1 p.m.

The Heat are -300 to win the first-round Eastern Conference series and advance to face, presumably, Milwaukee. The Pacers are +250 to advance. The likeliest series result is the Heat to win in five games (+325).

Oklahoma City (-1½, 225½, -125) vs. Houston (+105), Game 1, 3:30 p.m.

The tightest first-round series has an extra twist: The Thunder are favored in Game 1 despite the Rockets being favored to win the series. That’s because star Houston guard Russell Westbrook is out with a quad injury. He is expected to return later in the series, and the Rockets are -160 to advance (Thunder +140). The likeliest series result is Houston to win in six games at +400.

Los Angeles Lakers (-5½, 230, -240) vs. Portland (+200), Game 1, 6 p.m.

Despite the buzz surrounding Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers after their bubble surge and victory in the play-in game, the Lakers are -500 to advance in the first-round Western Conference series (Portland +400). The likeliest series result is the Lakers to win in five games (+240).

MLB

(Pitchers subject to change)

(Note: xFIP is an advanced stat that is a more accurate measure of a pitcher’s performance than ERA.)

Colorado (+190) at Houston (-210, 9½ under -115), 12:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Colorado’s Antonio Senzatela (RHP, 3-0, 3.91 ERA, 4.26 xFIP) vs. Houston’s Zack Greinke (RHP, 1-0, 2.53 ERA, 4.34 xFIP)

San Diego (no line) at Texas, 1:05 p.m.

Probable pitchers: San Diego’s Adrian Morejon (LHP, season debut) vs. Texas’ Mike Minor (LHP, 0-3, 5.49 ERA, 4.80 xFIP)

San Francisco (+205) at Los Angeles Angels (-225, 9½), 1:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: San Francisco’s Trevor Cahill (RHP, 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 7.94 xFIP) vs. Los Angeles’ Dylan Bundy (RHP, 3-1, 1.57 ERA, 2.88 xFIP)

Oakland (-145, 9 over -115) at Arizona (+135), 3:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Oakland’s Frankie Montas (RHP, 2-1, 1.57 ERA, 4.39 xFIP) vs. Arizona’s Luke Weaver (RHP, 0-3, 11.85 ERA, 5.68 xFIP)

Tampa Bay (-112, 8 over -115) at New York Yankees (+102), 4:05 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Tampa Bay’s Blake Snell (LHP, 1-0, 2.08 ERA, 2.48 xFIP) vs. New York’s Masahiro Tanaka (RHP, 0-0, 2.31 ERA, 4.36 xFIP)

Cleveland (-190, 8½ over -120) at Pittsburgh (+175), 4:05 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Cleveland’s Carlos Carrasco (RHP, 2-2, 3.22 ERA, 3.63 xFIP) vs. Pittsburgh’s JT Brubaker (RHP, 0-0, 3.38 ERA, 4.33 xFIP)

Washington (+110) at Atlanta (-120, 10 under -115), 4:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Washington’s Austin Voth (RHP, 0-2, 3.21 ERA, 5.91 xFIP) vs. Atlanta’s Josh Tomlin (RHP, 1-0, 1.59 ERA, 2.48 xFIP)

Seattle (+220) at Los Angeles Dodgers (-250, 9½ under -115), 4:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Seattle’s Marco Gonzales (LHP, 2-2, 3.97 ERA, 4.88 xFIP) vs. Los Angeles’ Tony Gonsolin (RHP, 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 3.55 xFIP)

New York Mets (no line) at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: New York’s David Peterson (LHP, 3-1, 2.91 ERA, 4.88 xFIP) vs. Miami’s Humberto Mejia (RHP, 0-0, 3.86 ERA, 3.07 xFIP)

Philadelphia (-115, 10½ over -125) at Boston (+105), 4:30 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Philadelphia’s Zach Eflin (RHP, 0-1, 3.60 ERA, 2.10 xFIP) vs. Boston’s Zack Godley (RHP, 0-2, 8.16 ERA, 5.29 xFIP)

Toronto (-135, 9½ under -115) at Baltimore (+125), 4:35 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Toronto’s Nate Pearson (RHP, 0-0, 5.11 ERA, 5.75 xFIP) vs. Baltimore’s Wade LeBlanc (LHP, 1-0, 7.13 ERA, 5.56 xFIP)

Cincinnati (no line) at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Cincinnati’s Luis Castillo (RHP, 0-2, 3.91 ERA, 3.01 xFIP) vs. Kansas City’s Brad Keller (RHP, 2-0, 0.00 ERA, 4.19 xFIP)

Milwaukee (+145) at Minnesota (-155, 9), 5:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes (RHP, 0-0, 3.38 ERA, 4.28 xFIP) vs. Minnesota’s Kenta Maeda (RHP, 3-0, 2.66 ERA, 3.35 xFIP)

Detroit (+160) at Chicago White Sox (-170, 9 under -115), 5:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Detroit’s Tarik Skubal (LHP, major league debut) vs. Chicago’s Dylan Cease (RHP, 3-1, 3.26 ERA, 5.35 xFIP)

St. Louis (+165) at Chicago Cubs (-180, no line on total), 5:15 p.m.

Probable pitchers: St. Louis’ Daniel Ponce de Leon (RHP, 0-1, 6.75 ERA, 3.60 xFIP) vs. Chicago’s Yu Darvish (RHP, 3-1, 1.88 ERA, 3.10 xFIP)

What happened Tuesday

Favorites dominated is what happened. Betting favorites went 20-1 in NBA, NHL and MLB games Tuesday, and the NBA favorites also all covered against the spread.

NBA

Favorites went 4-0 straight-up and ATS on the first day of the playoffs. Totals split 2-2.

— Denver (-4½) rallied to force overtime, then went on to cover in a 135-125 victory. The game sailed over 215½. The Nuggets shot 53.7 percent (22-for-41) on 3-pointers to Utah’s 34 percent (16-for-47). The Jazz outrebounded Denver 52-41 but ultimately wasted Donovan Mitchell’s 57-point day.

— Toronto (-9½) cruised past Brooklyn 134-110, and over 222½ won easily. The Raptors led by 17 after the first quarter and by 22 at halftime.

— Boston (-6) pulled out the cover in a 109-101 victory over Philadelphia. The game stayed under 217. The Celtics trailed by four entering the fourth quarter but gradually took over. Jayson Tatum made two free throws with 10.9 seconds left, and Shake Milton threw the ball away on the Philadelphia’s final possession (and shot to cover).

— The Los Angeles Clippers (-7) dealt a final blow to underdog bettors with a 118-110 victory over Dallas. The game stayed just under 230½. The Clippers weren’t outside the number in the second half until Kawhi Leonard’s two free throws with 8.3 seconds left.

NHL

Like the NBA, all four favorites won, and totals split 2-2.

— Tampa Bay (-165) beat Columbus 2-1 to take a 3-1 series lead. The game stayed under 5. The Blue Jackets outshot the Lightning 29-22 in a losing effort. Tampa Bay is on the verge of avenging its playoff sweep from a year ago. All of the Lightning’s wins have been by one goal, and no game has had more than five goals total.

— Colorado (-180) destroyed Arizona 7-1 to take a 3-1 series lead. The game went over 5½. The Avalanche asserted their dominance after losing Game 3 and are on the verge of advancing.

— Boston (-125) won its second straight with backup goaltender Jaroslav Halak, defeating Carolina 4-3 to take a 3-1 series lead. A late flurry pushed the game over 5. The Bruins trailed 2-0 going into the third period but then dominated the Hurricanes, taking a 4-2 lead before a late Carolina goal. The Bruins outshot the Hurricanes 33-19. Boston was playing its second game with Halak after Tuuka Rask opted out of the rest of the season.

— St. Louis (-130) finally looked like the defending Stanley Cup champion in beating Vancouver 3-1 to knot the series at 2. The game stayed under 5½. The Blues outshot the Canucks 37-23. St. Louis earned its second win in two days after going 0-5 to open the NHL restart.

MLB

Favorites went 12-1, with the only upset coming in a 3-1 victory for St. Louis (+165) over the Chicago Cubs in the first game of a seven-inning doubleheader. Totals went 6-6-1.

