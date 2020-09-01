What to bet on Tuesday, with pick on Knights game (updated)

The Golden Knights will try to close out Vancouver in the Western Conference semifinal series, and handicapper Dana Lane has a play on the game.

Vegas Golden Knights players, from left to right, Nate Schmidt, Max Pacioretty, William Karlsson and Mark Stone celebrate a goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the third period of an NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff game, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights get their chance to reach the NHL’s final four Tuesday.

Vegas is a heavy -230 favorite over Vancouver in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal series.

The New York Islanders also go for their clincher against Philadelphia after Tampa Bay punched its ticket to the Eastern Conference final Monday.

Here’s the betting menu for Tuesday (overnight odds at the Westgate):

NBA

(All games at Lake Buena Vista, Florida)

Toronto (-1½, total 218½, -120 ML) vs. Boston (+100 ML), Game 2, 2:30 p.m.

The Raptors remain a short favorite for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series after getting crushed 112-94 by the Celtics in Game 1. Boston led 39-23 after the first quarter and cruised to the victory as a 2-point underdog. The Celtics are now -180 favorites to win the series (Raptors +160).

Line movement: Total up from 217½.

Denver (-1, 217½, -115) vs. Utah (-105), Game 7, 5:30 p.m.

This first-round Western Conference series is set for a conclusion after a wild ride on the court and at the betting window. Here’s a short summary of how the point spread in this series fluctuated game to game:

— Game 1: Denver (-4½) covered in overtime in a 135-125 victory.

— Game 2: Denver (-3½) was blown out 124-105.

— Game 3: Utah (-1), now favored after the blowout and with the return of point guard Mike Conley, romped to a 124-87 win.

— Game 4: Utah (-3½), now strongly favored after two big performances, won but didn’t cover in a 129-127 victory.

— Game 5: Utah (-2½) missed its first chance to advance, falling 117-107.

— Game 6: Utah (-2½) again couldn’t close out the series in a 119-107 defeat.

— Game 7: Utah opened -1 at some sportsbooks and pick’em at others, and the line has been bet to Denver -1 after the Nuggets won two straight.

The total has gradually risen throughout the series from 215½ to 219½ as five of the six games went over. It has ticked down for Game 7.

Line movement: Total down from 218.

NHL

New York Islanders (-120, total 5 over -115) vs. Philadelphia (+110), Game 5, 4 p.m. at Toronto

The sixth-seeded Islanders have simply been better than the top-seeded Flyers and can finish off the Eastern Conference semifinal series in Game 5. Consequently, the Islanders have gone from small -105 underdogs in the first two games to solid -120 favorites. Totals have gone 2-1-1 to the under.

Line movement: Total now juiced to over after being 5 -110.

Golden Knights (-230, 6 over -115) vs. Vancouver (+205), Game 5, 6:45 p.m. at Edmonton, Alberta

The Knights have their biggest price tag of the Western Conference semifinal series as they go for the knockout in Game 5. Vegas erased a 3-2 third-period deficit to earn a 5-3 victory in Game 4 and push the Canucks to the brink. Totals have split 2-2. Look for more analysis and a handicapper’s pick on the game below.

Line movement: Total now juiced to over after being 6 -110.

MLB

(Pitchers subject to change)

(Note: xFIP is an advanced stat that is a more accurate measure of a pitcher’s performance than ERA.)

St. Louis (+150) at Cincinnati (-160, 8½ over -120), 3:40 p.m.

Probable pitchers: St. Louis’ Kwang-Hyun Kim (LHP, 1-0, 1.08 ERA, 5.02 xFIP) vs. Cincinnati’s Sonny Gray (RHP, 5-1, 1.94 ERA, 2.94 xFIP)

Line movement: Cincinnati up from -148. Total juiced to over after being 8½ -110.

Toronto (-110, 8½ under -120) at Miami (+100), 3:40 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Undecided vs. Miami’s Elieser Hernandez (RHP, 1-0, 3.04 ERA, 3.52 xFIP)

Note: Toronto still has not declared a starter.

Tampa Bay (+139) at New York Yankees (-149, 9 under -115), 4:05 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Tampa Bay’s Trevor Richards (RHP, 0-0, 4.71 ERA, 5.56 xFIP) vs. New York’s Masahiro Tanaka (RHP, 0-1, 3.48 ERA, 4.30 xFIP)

Chicago Cubs (-158, 9½ over -115) at Pittsburgh (+148), 4:05 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Chicago’s Jon Lester (LHP, 2-1, 4.55 ERA, 5.14 xFIP) vs. Pittsburgh’s Chad Kuhl (RHP, 1-1, 2.52 ERA, 4.98 xFIP)

Line movement: Chicago up from -150. Total up from 9 over -115.

Washington (+142) at Philadelphia (-152, 8½ under -115), 4:05 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Washington’s Patrick Corbin (LHP, 2-2, 3.82 ERA, 3.50 xFIP) vs. Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola (RHP, 3-2, 3.00 ERA, 2.53 xFIP)

Line movement: Philadelphia up from -142. Total juiced to under after being over -115.

Atlanta (-164, 10 under -115) at Boston (+154), 4:30 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Atlanta’s Ian Anderson (RHP, 1-0, 1.50 ERA, 4.27 xFIP) vs. Boston’s Ryan Weber (RHP, 0-2, 6.00 ERA, 5.64 xFIP)

Note: Anderson is making his second career starter. He allowed one run on one hit in six innings against the New York Yankees on Wednesday with six strikeouts and two walks.

New York Mets (-132, 10 over -120) at Baltimore (+122), 4:35 p.m.

Probable pitchers: New York’s Ariel Jurado (RHP, season debut) vs. Baltimore’s Asher Wojciechowski (RHP, 1-3, 5.13 ERA, 5.03 xFIP)

Detroit (+175) at Milwaukee (-190, 9 over -120), 4:40 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Detroit’s Michael Fulmer (RHP, 0-0, 8.79 ERA, 5.74 xFIP) vs. Milwaukee’s Josh Lindblom (RHP, 1-2, 6.31 ERA, 3.88 xFIP)

Cleveland (-190, 9 over -120) at Kansas City (+175), 5:05 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Cleveland’s Zach Plesac (RHP, 1-1, 1.29 ERA, 2.91 xFIP) vs. Kansas City’s Matt Harvey (RHP, 0-1, 11.12 ERA, 5.91 xFIP)

Texas (+240) at Houston (-270, 8½ over -120), 5:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Texas’ Luis Garcia (RHP, 0-1, 5.40 ERA, 3.91 xFIP) vs. Houston’s Framber Valdez (LHP, 3-2, 2.35 ERA, 2.83 xFIP)

Chicago White Sox (-109, 9 over -115) at Minnesota (-101), 5:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Chicago’s Dallas Keuchel (LHP, 5-2, 2.70 ERA, 3.76 xFIP) vs. Minnesota’s Michael Pineda (RHP, season debut)

Line movement: Chicago down from -112. Total juiced to over after being 9 -110.

San Francisco (+104) at Colorado (-114, 12 over -115), 5:40 p.m.

Probable pitchers: San Francisco’s Kevin Gausman (RHP, 1-2, 4.54 ERA, 2.93 xFIP) vs. Colorado’s Jon Gray (RHP, 2-3, 5.45 ERA, 5.49 xFIP)

Arizona (+210) at Los Angeles Dodgers (-240, 8½ over -115), 6:40 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Arizona’s Alex Young (LHP, 1-1, 4.70 ERA, 4.05 xFIP) vs. Los Angeles’ Julio Urias (LHP, 2-0, 3.67 ERA, 4.80 xFIP)

Line movement: Los Angeles down from -250. Total down from 9 over -120.

What happened Monday

NBA

Underdogs went 2-0 straight-up and against the spread. Both totals went under.

— Miami (+5, +180 ML) pulled away for a 115-104 victory over top-seeded Milwaukee in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series. The game stayed under 223½. Jimmy Butler had 40 points for the No. 4 seed Heat, who outrebounded the Bucks 46-34, including 17 from Bam Adebayo. Miami shot a worse percentage than Milwaukee from the field and the 3-point line, but hit 25 of 27 free throws compared to 14 of 26 for the Bucks. Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo made only 4 of his 12 attempts from the line and was held to 18 points. The Bucks were -430 favorites to win the series before Game 1 (Heat +360).

— Oklahoma City (+5½, +200) forced Game 7 in its first-round Western Conference series with a 104-100 victory over Houston. The game stayed well under 226½. Chris Paul had 28 points and Danilo Gallinari added 25 for the Thunder, who outrebounded the Rockets 51-41. James Harden had 32 points for Houston but made only 3 of 11 3-point tries. Russell Westbrook had 17 points but committed seven turnovers, including one with the Rockets down two with 7.6 seconds left.

NHL

Favorites went 2-0. Totals split 1-1.

— Tampa Bay (-125) eliminated Boston with a 3-2 double-overtime victory in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series. The game stayed under 5½. The Lightning led 1-0 and 2-1, but the Bruins answered each time. Victor Hedman had the game-winner in double overtime. Boston outshot Tampa Bay 47-35, but the Lightning won faceoffs 56-38. Tampa Bay was pick’em (-110 both sides) to win the series before Game 1.

— Colorado (-115) took a 5-0 lead in the first period and stayed alive with a 6-3 victory over Dallas in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal series. The game sailed over 6 in the second half of a back-to-back. Avalanche goaltender Michael Hutchinson won in his first career playoff start. He is the third Colorado goalie of the series after an injury to starter Philipp Grubauer and poor play from backup Pavel Francouz. Stars goaltender Ben Bishop started his first game since Aug. 13 and didn’t make it out of the first period.

MLB

Favorites went just 4-6 with one game closing pick’em. Kansas City (+210) scored the biggest upset with a 2-1 win over Cleveland.

Totals went 6-4-1 to the over.

Hot Corner handicapper selection

Golden Knights -1½ (+115)

Dana Lane (@DanaLaneSports, 2-1, +1.0 units): The Knights’ explosiveness was on full display in the third period of their 5-3 Game 4 victory, as they scored three unanswered goals in 5:37 to earn the 3-1 series advantage. Vegas has outscored its opponents 17-5 in the third period in the playoffs. Robin Lehner will be back in net with his 7-2 record, 2.08 goals-against average and .921 save percentage in the bubble. Game 4 was as good as Vancouver can play. The Canucks simply don’t have the depth of the Knights and will struggle to keep this close if Vegas gets ahead early.

