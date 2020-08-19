What to bet on Wednesday: Day for ‘dogs?

Despite two huge NBA upsets Tuesday, favorites have been on a hot streak. Will more underdogs bite back on today’s slate of NBA, NHL and MLB games?

Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo, center, Orlando Magic guard D.J. Augustin, left, and guard Evan Fournier, right, battle for a loose ball during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)

Underdogs barked a little bit Tuesday — but only a little bit.

After Monday’s 20-1 day for favorites in the NBA, NHL and MLB, chalk went 15-6 straight-up (with one pick’em game) on Tuesday. However, the NBA did produce two major upsets.

Nine more playoff games are on tap for Wednesday, plus an oversized MLB slate of 17 games.

Here’s the betting menu (overnight odds at the Westgate):

NBA

(All games at Lake Buena Vista, Florida)

Toronto (-11½, total 226½, -950 ML) vs. Brooklyn (+625 ML), Game 2, 10:30 a.m.

The Raptors had no trouble covering -9½ in a 134-110 victory in Game 1 on Monday and are even bigger favorites in Game 2 of the first-round Eastern Conference series. Toronto is now -20,000 (bet $20,000 to win $100) to advance and -400 to sweep. This total is four points higher after Game 1 sailed over 222½.

Denver (-4, 217½, -180) vs. Utah (+160), Game 2, 1 p.m.

The Nuggets needed overtime to cover -4½ in a 135-125 victory in Game 1 of their first-round Western Conference series. The total sailed over 215½ and has been adjusted up two points for Game 2. The Nuggets are -550 to win the series (Jazz +425).

Boston (-4½, 214½, -185) vs. Philadelphia (+165), Game 2, 3:30 p.m.

The Celtics got the cover as 6-point favorites in a 109-101 victory in Game 1 of their first-round Eastern Conference series. Oddsmakers have moved the spread down for Game 2, as well as the total (under 217 in Game 1). Boston will be without starter Gordon Hayward, who will be out until at least the conference finals with a sprained right ankle. The Celtics are -900 to win the series (76ers +600).

Los Angeles Clippers (-6½, 229½, -280) vs. Dallas (+240), Game 2, 6 p.m.

Like the Celtics, the Clippers just got the Game 1 cover as 7-point favorites in a 118-110 victory to open their first-round Western Conference series. The total has ticked down a point after Game 1 stayed just under 230½. Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis, who received a questionable ejection in Game 1, is reportedly questionable to play in Game 2 with a knee injury. The Clippers are -1,600 to win the series (Mavericks +900).

NHL

Tampa Bay (-170, total 5) vs. Columbus (+155), Game 5, 9 a.m. at Toronto

The Lightning can get revenge for last year’s playoff sweep by the Blue Jackets with a victory in Game 5 of the first-round Eastern Conference series. No game in the series has had more than five goals. Tampa Bay has been priced between -165 and -175 throughout the series.

Boston (-145, 5 over -135) vs. Carolina (+132), Game 5, 1 p.m. at Toronto

The Bruins have won two straight since having to start backup goaltender Jaroslav Halak and are poised to finish off their first-round Eastern Conference series. Halak was forced into duty when Tuuka Rask opted out of the NHL bubble after a Game 2 loss. Boston responded by winning Games 3 and 4 to take a 3-1 lead in the series. Oddsmakers seem to believe Boston has found something, as the Bruins have their highest price of the series for Game 5.

Colorado (-205, 5½ under -130) vs. Arizona (+185), Game 5, 2:30 p.m. at Edmonton, Alberta

The Avalanche ran the Coyotes off the ice in a 7-1 victory in Game 4 to take a 3-1 lead in the first-round Western Conference series. Colorado now has its highest price of the series as it goes for the clincher.

Philadelphia (-135, 5 under -115) vs. Montreal (+125), Game 5, 5 p.m. at Toronto

The Flyers finally got some breathing room in this tight first-round Eastern Conference series with a 2-0 victory in Game 4 on Tuesday to take a 3-1 series lead. Philadelphia can advance with a victory in the second half of a back-to-back.

St. Louis (-140, 5½ under -135) vs. Vancouver (+130), Game 5, 7:30 p.m. at Edmonton, Alberta

The defending Stanley Cup champion Blues played their best game of the bubble in beating the Canucks 3-1 on Monday to even the first-round Western Conference series at 2. St. Louis is a -150 favorite to win the series.

MLB

(Pitchers subject to change)

(Note: xFIP is an advanced stat that is a more accurate measure of a pitcher’s performance than ERA.)

Toronto (-108, total 10) at Baltimore (-102), 10:05 a.m.

Probable pitchers: Toronto’s Tanner Roark (RHP, 1-1, 6.00 ERA, 5.68 xFIP) vs. Baltimore’s Tommy Milone (LHP, 1-2, 4.00 ERA, 3.88 xFIP)

Philadelphia (-140, 11 over -120) at Boston (+130), 10:35 a.m.

Probable pitchers: Philadelphia’s Jake Arrieta (RHP, 1-2, 4.02 ERA, 2.85 xFIP) vs. Boston’s Kyle Hart (LHP, 0-1, 22.50 ERA, 8.57 xFIP)

St. Louis (no line) at Chicago Cubs, 11:20 a.m. (first game of seven-inning doubleheader)

Probable pitchers: St. Louis’ Jack Flaherty (RHP, 1-0, 2.57 ERA, 2.54 xFIP) vs. Chicago’s Alec Mills (RHP, 2-1, 2.84 ERA, 4.11 xFIP)

Chicago Cubs (no line) at St. Louis, about 2:20 p.m. (second game of seven-inning doubleheader)

Probable pitchers: Undecided vs. undecided

Note: St. Louis is the “home” team despite game being played in Chicago.

Cincinnati (no line) at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (first game of seven-inning doubleheader)

Probable pitchers: Cincinnati’s Luis Castillo (RHP, 0-2, 3.91 ERA, 3.02 xFIP) vs. Kansas City’s Brad Keller (RHP, 2-0, 0.00 ERA, 4.20 xFIP)

Cincinnati (no line) at Kansas City, about 5:05 p.m. (second game of seven-inning doubleheader)

Probable pitchers: Cincinnati’s Trevor Bauer (RHP, 2-0, 0.93 ERA, 2.12 xFIP) vs. Kansas City’s Matt Harvey (RHP, season debut)

Tampa Bay (no line) at New York Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Tampa Bay’s Tyler Glasnow (RHP, 0-1, 7.04 ERA, 3.23 xFIP) vs. New York’s Gerrit Cole (RHP, 4-0, 2.76 ERA, 3.84 xFIP)

Cleveland (-170, 9 under -115) at Pittsburgh (+160), 4:05 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Cleveland’s Aaron Civale (RHP, 2-2, 3.60 ERA, 3.22 xFIP) vs. Pittsburgh’s Steven Brault (LHP, 0-0, 5.14 ERA, 5.54 xFIP)

New York Mets (-230, 7½ under -115) at Miami (+205), 4:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: New York’s Jacob deGrom (RHP, 2-0, 2.45 ERA, 3.15 xFIP) vs. Miami’s Pablo Lopez (RHP, 2-1, 2.25 ERA, 2.73 xFIP)

Washington (+111) at Atlanta (-121, 10), 4 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Washington’s Erick Fedde (RHP, 1-1, 2.55 ERA, 5.43 xFIP) vs. Atlanta’s Kyle Wright (RHP, 0-3, 7.20 ERA, 6.30 xFIP)

Detroit (no line) at Chicago White Sox, 5:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Detroit’s Casey Mize (RHP, major league debut) vs. Chicago’s Dane Dunning (RHP, major league debut)

Milwaukee (no line) at Minnesota, 5:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Milwaukee’s Brett Anderson (LHP, 0-2, 4.91 ERA, 4.47 xFIP) vs. Minnesota’s Rich Hill (LHP, 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 4.90 xFIP)

Houston (-170, 12½) at Colorado (+160), 5:40 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Houston’s Framber Valdez (LHP, 1-2, 1.90 ERA, 2.98 xFIP) vs. Colorado’s Ryan Castellani (RHP, 0-0, 1.04 ERA, 3.13 xFIP)

Texas (+116) at San Diego (-126, 7 over -120), 6:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Texas’ Lance Lynn (RHP, 3-0, 1.11 ERA, 3.97 xFIP) vs. San Diego’s Chris Paddack (RHP, 2-2, 4.91 ERA, 4.07 xFIP)

Arizona (+160) at Oakland (-170, 8½ over -120), 6:40 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Arizona’s Merrill Kelly (RHP, 3-1, 1.71 ERA, 3.75 xFIP) vs. Oakland’s Jesus Luzardo (LHP, 1-0, 4.79 ERA, 3.84 xFIP)

Los Angeles Dodgers (-240, 9 over -115) at Seattle (+210), 6:40 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Los Angeles’ Julio Urias (LHP, 2-0, 2.53 ERA, 5.25 xFIP) vs. Seattle’s Taijuan Walker (RHP, 1-2, 4.05 ERA, 5.10 xFIP)

Los Angeles Angels (no line) at San Francisco, 6:45 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Los Angeles’ Patrick Sandoval (LHP, 0-2, 3.94 ERA, 3.62 xFIP) vs. San Francisco’s Johnny Cueto (RHP, 1-0, 4.62 ERA, 5.58 xFIP)

What happened Tuesday

NBA

Underdogs went 2-1 straight-up and against the spread, and Houston won at pick’em. Totals split 2-2.

— Orlando (+14, +900 ML) led almost the entire way in pulling off a 122-110 victory over top-seeded Milwaukee in Game 1 of their first-round Eastern Conference series. The game went over 225½. The Magic never trailed again after being down 10-9 in the first quarter. Nikola Vucevic had 35 points and 14 rebounds for Orlando. The Bucks missed 10 free throws.

— Miami (-4) eased past Indiana 113-101 in Game 1 of their first-round Eastern Conference series. The game went just under 216.

— Houston (PK) jumped on Oklahoma City and cruised to a 123-108 victory in Game 1 of their first-round Western Conference series. The game went over 225. The Thunder opened as 1½-point favorites with Rockets guard Russell Westbrook out with a quad injury, but Houston didn’t need him. James Harden scored 37 points, making 12 of 22 3-point attempts.

— Portland (+6½, +240 ML) stayed hot, beating the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers 100-93 in Game 1 of their first-round Western Conference series. The game stayed well under 234. Damian Lillard has 34 points for the Trail Blazers, who had to win a play-in game to get into the postseason. Anthony Davis had 28 points and 11 rebounds, and LeBron James had 23 points and 17 rebounds for the Lakers. But the Lakers made only 5 of 32 3-pointers (15.6 percent).

NHL

Favorites went 3-1, and totals went 2-1-1 to the under.

— The Golden Knights (-240) became the first team to advance to the next round, beating Chicago 4-3 to win their first-round Western Conference series 4-1. The game went over 5½. The Knights erased 2-0 and 3-2 deficits to earn the victory. Vegas outshot the Blackhawks 39-26.

— Philadelphia (-120) took control of its first-round Eastern Conference series, beating Montreal 2-0 to take a 3-1 lead. The game stayed under 5. The Canadiens outshot the Flyers 29-22 but were shut out for the second straight game.

— Dallas (-125) finally gained a lead in its first-round Western Conference series, defeating Calgary 2-1 to take a 3-2 series lead. The game stayed under 5.

— Washington (+100) stayed alive with a comeback 3-2 victory over the New York Islanders, but still trails the first-round Eastern Conference series 3-1. The total pushed on 5. The Islanders appeared set to advance after taking a 2-0 lead in the first period, but the Capitals tied the game in the second period. Alex Ovechkin scored his second goal of the game in the third period to earn the win for Washington.

MLB

Favorites went 11-3 a day after going 12-1. The only upsets came from San Francisco (+210 against the Los Angeles Angels), Arizona (+140 against Oakland) and Washington (+120 against Atlanta).

Totals went 10-3-1 to the over.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.